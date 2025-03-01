Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
The 97th Academy Awards are just around the corner, and the competition is fierce across all major categories. With an impressive lineup of nominees, here are our predictions for Oscar 2025 winners.
Among a competitive lineup, The Brutalist stands tall as the strongest contender. Its powerful storytelling, historical depth and striking cinematography make it the ideal Oscar-winning movie.
Corbet’s visionary direction has been praised for its meticulous detail and emotional impact. His ability to craft a compelling narrative ensures his victory in this category.
Brody delivers an exceptional performance, fully embodying his character with intensity and nuance. His transformative role solidifies his position as the inevitable winner.
Moore’s raw, emotionally-charged performance in The Substance has resonated deeply with critics and audiences alike. Her commanding screen presence makes her the undisputed winner.
Culkin’s compelling portrayal in A Real Pain brings a unique blend of vulnerability and charisma, making him the standout performer in this category.
Saldana’s powerful and emotionally-layered performance in Emilia Perez has made her the undeniable favourite to take home the Oscar.
Sean Baker's gripping and unique screenplay for Anora will earn him the top writing honour.
Flow has captured the imagination of audiences with its breathtaking animation and innovative storytelling, making it the clear winner.
Blumberg’s evocative and haunting score makes The Brutalist the top choice ahead of John Powell and Stephen Schwartz for Wicked.
With its emotional weight and cultural significance, El Mal stands above the rest, making it the most deserving winner.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.