Oscar 2025 predictions: Who will take home the big awards among major movie nominations?

The 97th Academy Awards are just around the corner, and the competition is fierce across all major categories. With an impressive lineup of nominees, here are our predictions for Oscar 2025 winners.

Best Picture: The Brutalist Among a competitive lineup, The Brutalist stands tall as the strongest contender. Its powerful storytelling, historical depth and striking cinematography make it the ideal Oscar-winning movie.

Best Director: Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) Corbet’s visionary direction has been praised for its meticulous detail and emotional impact. His ability to craft a compelling narrative ensures his victory in this category.

Best Actor: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) Brody delivers an exceptional performance, fully embodying his character with intensity and nuance. His transformative role solidifies his position as the inevitable winner.

Best Actress: Demi Moore (The Substance) Moore’s raw, emotionally-charged performance in The Substance has resonated deeply with critics and audiences alike. Her commanding screen presence makes her the undisputed winner.

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) Culkin’s compelling portrayal in A Real Pain brings a unique blend of vulnerability and charisma, making him the standout performer in this category.

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez) Saldana’s powerful and emotionally-layered performance in Emilia Perez has made her the undeniable favourite to take home the Oscar.

Best Original Screenplay: Sean Baker (Conclave) Sean Baker's gripping and unique screenplay for Anora will earn him the top writing honour.

Best Animated Feature: Flow Flow has captured the imagination of audiences with its breathtaking animation and innovative storytelling, making it the clear winner.

Best Original Score: The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg) Blumberg’s evocative and haunting score makes The Brutalist the top choice ahead of John Powell and Stephen Schwartz for Wicked.