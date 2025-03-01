Oscar records: Most wins, nominations, youngest and oldest winners, biggest upsets, top movies and more

The Oscars, established in 1929, represent cinematic excellence. Notable records include three films with 11 wins each, Katharine Hepburn's four acting Oscars and Meryl Streep's 21 nominations.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated1 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST
Oscar records: Most wins, youngest and oldest winners, biggest upsets and more

The Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars, have been the pinnacle of cinematic excellence since their inception in 1929. Over the years, the prestigious event has witnessed remarkable records, legendary performances and historic milestones that continue to shape Hollywood’s legacy.

Most Oscar wins for a movie

Three films hold the record for the most Oscar wins, each securing 11 Academy Awards: Ben-Hur (1959), Titanic (1997) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003). The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is the only film to win every category it was nominated for.

Most acting Oscar wins

Katharine Hepburn holds the record for the most acting wins, with four Best Actress awards (Morning Glory, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, The Lion in Winter, On Golden Pond).

Most nominated actors

Meryl Streep leads with 21 nominations, winning three times (Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice, The Iron Lady). Jack Nicholson holds the record for the most-nominated male actor, with 12 nominations and three wins.

Most Oscar wins for a director

Legendary filmmaker John Ford holds the record with four Best Director Oscars (The Informer, The Grapes of Wrath, How Green Was My Valley, The Quiet Man).

Youngest and oldest Oscar winners

Tatum O’Neal remains the youngest Oscar winner, securing Best Supporting Actress at just 10 years old (Paper Moon, 1973).

Anthony Hopkins became the oldest actor to win Best Actor at 83 years old (The Father, 2021).

Biggest Oscar upsets

The Oscars have delivered shocking results over the years. In 1999, Shakespeare in Love controversially beat Saving Private Ryan for Best Picture. Similarly, in 2017, Moonlight won Best Picture after a mistaken announcement declared La La Land the winner, marking one of the biggest Oscar night blunders.

As the 97th Academy Awards approach, more records may be broken, adding another chapter to Oscar history.

