Oscar records: Most wins, nominations, youngest and oldest winners, biggest upsets, top movies and more

The Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars, have been the pinnacle of cinematic excellence since their inception in 1929. Over the years, the prestigious event has witnessed remarkable records, legendary performances and historic milestones that continue to shape Hollywood’s legacy.

Most Oscar wins for a movie Three films hold the record for the most Oscar wins, each securing 11 Academy Awards: Ben-Hur (1959), Titanic (1997) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003). The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is the only film to win every category it was nominated for.

Most acting Oscar wins Katharine Hepburn holds the record for the most acting wins, with four Best Actress awards (Morning Glory, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, The Lion in Winter, On Golden Pond).

Most nominated actors Meryl Streep leads with 21 nominations, winning three times (Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice, The Iron Lady). Jack Nicholson holds the record for the most-nominated male actor, with 12 nominations and three wins.

Most Oscar wins for a director Legendary filmmaker John Ford holds the record with four Best Director Oscars (The Informer, The Grapes of Wrath, How Green Was My Valley, The Quiet Man).

Youngest and oldest Oscar winners Tatum O’Neal remains the youngest Oscar winner, securing Best Supporting Actress at just 10 years old (Paper Moon, 1973).

Anthony Hopkins became the oldest actor to win Best Actor at 83 years old (The Father, 2021).

Biggest Oscar upsets The Oscars have delivered shocking results over the years. In 1999, Shakespeare in Love controversially beat Saving Private Ryan for Best Picture. Similarly, in 2017, Moonlight won Best Picture after a mistaken announcement declared La La Land the winner, marking one of the biggest Oscar night blunders.