Oscars nominations 2026: Sinners makes history with 16 nods — here is full list of nominees by category

Ryan Coogler’s vampire epic “Sinners” led all films with 16 nominations for the 98th Academy Awards on Thursday (January 22), setting a new record for the most Oscar nominations in history. The previous record of 14 was held by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land.

Alongside a Best Picture nomination, Coogler is up for Best Director and Best Screenplay, while Michael B. Jordan, who stars in the film, earned his first Oscar nod for Best Actor.

Strong showing for Warner Bros Paul Thomas Anderson’s father-daughter revolutionary saga “One Battle After Another”, secured 13 nominations, including four acting nods for Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, and Sean Penn.

Together, Sinners and One Battle After Another are poised to give Warner Bros its best Oscar performance in the studio’s 102-year history.

Directing Hamnet – Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Actor in a leading role Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Picture race The Academy announced ten films nominated for Best Picture, read by presenters Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman:

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Acting categories Supporting Actor nominees:

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Supporting Actress nominees:

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

New category: Casting This year, the Oscars introduced a new category for casting, helping both Sinners and One Battle After Another boost their totals. Other nominees in casting include: Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and The Secret Agent.

Hamnet – Nina Gold

Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti

One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis

The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues

Sinners – Francine Maisler

Cinematography Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman

Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso

Sinners in Music Sinners also earned a nod in Original Song for “I Lied To You.” Other nominees in the category include:

“Golden” (Kpop Demon Hunters)

“Train Dreams” (Train Dreams)

“Dear Me” (Diane Warren: Relentless)

“Sweet Dreams Of Joy” (Viva Verdi!)

Animated Feature film Arco – Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas & Natalie Portman

Elio – Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina & Mary Alice Drumm

KPop Demon Hunters – Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans & Michelle L.M. Wong

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago & Henri Magalon

Zootopia 2 – Jared Bush, Byron Howard & Yvett Merino

International Feature film Brazil – The Secret Agent

France – It Was Just an Accident

Norway – Sentimental Value

Spain – Sirāt

Tunisia – The Voice of Hind Rajab