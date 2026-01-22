Oscars nominations 2026: Sinners makes history with 16 nods — here is full list of nominees by category

Ryan Coogler’s vampire epic “Sinners” led all films with 16 nominations for the 98th Academy Awards on Thursday (January 22), setting a new record for the most Oscar nominations in history. The previous record of 14 was held by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land.
Alongside a Best Picture nomination, Coogler is up for Best Director and Best Screenplay, while Michael B. Jordan, who stars in the film, earned his first Oscar nod for Best Actor.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s father-daughter revolutionary saga “One Battle After Another”, secured 13 nominations, including four acting nods for Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, and Sean Penn.
Together, Sinners and One Battle After Another are poised to give Warner Bros its best Oscar performance in the studio’s 102-year history.
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
The Academy announced ten films nominated for Best Picture, read by presenters Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman:
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Supporting Actor nominees:
Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Supporting Actress nominees:
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
This year, the Oscars introduced a new category for casting, helping both Sinners and One Battle After Another boost their totals. Other nominees in casting include: Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and The Secret Agent.
Hamnet – Nina Gold
Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti
One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis
The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues
Sinners – Francine Maisler
Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji
One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman
Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso
Sinners also earned a nod in Original Song for “I Lied To You.” Other nominees in the category include:
“Golden” (Kpop Demon Hunters)
“Train Dreams” (Train Dreams)
“Dear Me” (Diane Warren: Relentless)
“Sweet Dreams Of Joy” (Viva Verdi!)
Arco – Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas & Natalie Portman
Elio – Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina & Mary Alice Drumm
KPop Demon Hunters – Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans & Michelle L.M. Wong
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago & Henri Magalon
Zootopia 2 – Jared Bush, Byron Howard & Yvett Merino
Brazil – The Secret Agent
France – It Was Just an Accident
Norway – Sentimental Value
Spain – Sirāt
Tunisia – The Voice of Hind Rajab
The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on ABC and Hulu. YouTube’s new exclusive streaming deal will begin in 2029. Conan O’Brien will return as host for the ceremony.
