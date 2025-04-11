Oscar shakeup! Academy adds first-ever award for stunt design at 100th ceremony in 2027

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the launch of a new annual competitive category—Achievement in Stunt Design—which will debut at the 100th Academy Awards, honoring films released in 2027.

The announcement marks a milestone for the stunt community, long considered a vital but under-recognised part of the filmmaking process.

Recognising a century of stunt artistry “Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang in a joint statement. “We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion.”

Voting and eligibility details coming in 2027 The Academy said rules for eligibility and voting procedures for the inaugural stunt award will be outlined in the full 100th Academy Awards Rules, expected in 2027. The method and timing of the award’s presentation will be determined later by the Academy’s Board of Governors and executive leadership.

Stunt performers join growing roster of Academy honorees Currently, more than 100 stunt professionals are members of the Academy’s Production and Technology Branch, reflecting the growing recognition of their craft within the industry.

First new Oscar category since 2024 The Stunt Design category is the first new Oscar introduced since Achievement in Casting, which was established in 2024 and will debut at the 98th Academy Awards in 2026, honoring films released in 2025.