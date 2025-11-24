Oscar winner Kevin Spacey clarifies he is not ‘homeless,’ says media distorted his remarks

Two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey has clarified comments he made about having “no home,” telling his Instagram followers that he is not living on the streets or without shelter, despite headlines suggesting otherwise.

The 66-year-old actor said he felt compelled to address the response after The Telegraph published an interview in which he said, “I literally have no home… I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs.”

In his Instagram post, Spacey pushed back at interpretations that he was homeless: “I feel it would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I am indeed homeless in the colloquial sense.”

He added: “There are many people… actually living on the streets or in their cars or in terrible financial situations, and my heart goes out to them. But it is clear from the article itself that I am not one of them.”

Actor says legal battles left him financially drained Spacey told The Telegraph last week that “astronomical” legal costs had financially devastated him. The actor has faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations since 2017, which resulted in his removal from Netflix’s House of Cards and what he calls a Hollywood “blacklist.”

Spacey has maintained his innocence throughout. He was cleared of charges in a US case in 2022 and acquitted in a separate case involving four men in London last year.

Blames media for twisting his comments Spacey criticised the press for amplifying a misleading narrative, saying: “I don’t usually make it my business to correct the media. If I did, I wouldn’t have time for much else.”

He said he chose to respond only because thousands of people reached out concerned about his well-being.

“I’m truly touched by your generosity,” he wrote.

The actor directly accused The Telegraph of distorting his remarks: “It was a shame that the Telegraph chose to undermine the work of their own journalist by selling him out with a knowingly misleading headline, for the sake of clicks.”

“I’m going where the work is” In last week’s interview, Spacey described a transient lifestyle shaped by limited work opportunities: