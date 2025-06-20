Oscar winner Robert De Niro attends Anupam Khers Tanvi The Great gala screening in at New York Indian Festival

New York [US], June 20 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro attended the premiere of Anupam Kher directorial 'Tanvi The Great' in New York on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared the photos and videos from the gala screening of his upcoming film 'Tanvi The Great' at the New York Indian Film Festival. The 'Raging Bull' actor was joined by his longtime girlfriend Tiffany Chen for the premiere.

In the videos, Anupam Kher welcomes De Niro to the premiere, which is followed by a photo session with the actor and the movie's lead actress, Shubhangi Dutt.

Kher expressed his gratitude to Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen for attending the premiere. While sharing the photos and videos, the actor wrote, "WORLD'S BEST ACTOR ATTENDS THE PREMIERE OF "TANVI THE GREAT" IN NEW YORK! What else can an actor/director ask from the God! Thank you dearest #Tiffany and Mr. #RobertDeNiro for attending the premiere! It easily is the highlight of my entire career. I am still in shock. But then I also say na 'KUCH BHI HO SAKTA HAI' ! Jai Mata Ki!"

The two actors were last seen together on the big screens for the movie 'Silver Linings Playbook' in 2012. It also starred Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead roles.

Before the gala screening at the New York Indian Film Festival 2025, the film was screened at Cannes 2025 where Anupam Kher met Robert De Niro after a long time.

As per the press note by the team of Anupam Kher, the two long-time friends took the opportunity to catch up during the festival, where Kher spoke about his film with him. He also introduced debutante Shubhangi to Robert De Niro, who graciously offered her his best wishes. Their warm interaction highlighted the spirit of mutual admiration and cross-cultural support that festivals like Cannes continue to inspire.

As for the film debut at Cannes, Kher recently opened up about the reaction received by the audience at the film festival on the world premiere of his 'Tanvi The Great'.

While speaking to ANI about the reaction at Cannes, Kher said he was "overwhelmed" by how deeply the crowd connected with the film. The actor also shared how people in the theatre clapped, laughed, cried, and stayed back to ask questions after the screening.

"I was very overwhelmed by the reaction of people. They were clapping in between because the theme of the film resonated with them. They were crying, laughing at the end of the film. They didn't want to leave. They were asking questions. It's a beautiful feeling."

When asked what the recognition means to him and his team, especially after the struggles the film faced during its making, Kher said, "The success of the film on an international platform like Cannes and then in London proves that if you do something with conviction against all odds, it is the most gratifying feeling, and it will reach people's hearts. The film was made with great difficulty because people who were supposed to finance the film backed out at the last minute, but then I said, 'I have to make it because it's my conviction."

'Tanvi The Great' follows 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a woman with autism who discovers her late Indian Army officer father's unfulfilled dream--to stand at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, and salute the Indian flag.

Despite societal pushback and institutional barriers against autistic recruits in the military, she becomes determined to fulfil this mission, according to Variety.