Oscar winning pair Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team up again in Netflix's cop thriller ‘The Rip’; cast, plot, review, more

Oscar winning screenplay writers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon teamed up again for Netflix's action thriller ‘The Rip’ which premiered on the streaming giant on Friday. The star pair appear as two detectives in the mystery crime thriller. While on the job, they discover a stash of $20 million in cash.

Matt Damon plays the lead role of Lieutenant Dane Dumars which is inspired by Miami Police Department Captain Chris Casiano. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck appears as Detective Sergeant JD Byrne of the Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT).

Advertisement

Also Read | Ted Sarandos assures Hollywood that Netflix won’t sideline movie theatres

Watch The Rip trailer here:

The Rip plot A recently promoted Miami detective and in charge of the investigative team, Dane Dumars discovers money on entering a stash house. JD Byrne, a sergeant who is the second in command, was in a relationship with the captain Jackie who was killed while on the job.

Advertisement

Describing the high-octane action-packed scenes, Matt Damon told Netflix, “They know it’s almost certainly cartel money that belongs to very dangerous people who are probably going to come get it,” adding, “They’re on the clock, and they have to start thinking of defending where they are because they can’t just leave.”

IMDb description states, “A group of Miami cops discovers a stash of millions in cash, leading to distrust as outsiders learn about the huge seizure, making them question who to rely on.”

Writer-director Joe Carnahan Joe Carnahan suggested that the title for the 1 hour 52 minutes movie is simply Miami cop parlance for 'taking the bad guy's stuff,' which is known as 'ripping' it. He further noted, “In the event of a seizure of cash or drugs or weapons, the confiscation itself is known as the ‘rip.’”

Advertisement

Joe Carnahan dropped a spoiler as she stated, “They have to count the money not knowing necessarily who to trust, including one another” with TNT's internal loyalties fraying.

The Rip cast Besides lead characters, the star cast features ‘The Walking Dead’ actor Steven Yeun, ‘A Thousand and One and One Battle After Another’ actress Teyana Taylor, ‘Ballerina’ actress Catalina Sandino Moreno, ‘The Flash’ movie's Supergirl Sasha Calle, ‘Friday Night Lights’ actor Kyle Chandler and ‘The Expendables 2’ actor Scott Adkins. The Morning Show's Néstor Carbonell and popular TV series SWAT's Lina Esco also joined the star cast.

Social media review A user wrote, “Excellent movie! Didn’t have a clue of who was who until…”

Another user remarked, “Just watched it very good can’t believe the dog did it.”

Advertisement

A third comment read, “I ask why a cop movie in Miami has no black males in it?”

A fourth user stated, “Fairly standard action flick but with good action and mostly keeps you guessing with some interesting twists and turns. There were a couple of predictable moments but it had a few emotional beats (they weren't especially deep but then again it's not that kind of movie) that were enough to keep it grounded.”