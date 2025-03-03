Oscars 2025: There was not one dull moment at the 97th annual Academy Awards hosted on Sunday at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The ceremony began with a heartfelt tribute to Los Angeles, which had suffered the worst wildfires a few months ago. It was followed by a laughter riot with host Conan O'Brien's hilarious opening monologue.

But there were a few moments at the Oscars which caught more eyeballs than most, and this space is for them.

Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreate their controversial 2003 kiss Dazzling in a shimmering silver gown, Halle Berry took everyone by surprise as she playfully interrupted Adrien Brody’s red carpet interview, leaning in to steal a kiss.

The unexpected moment instantly sparked nostalgia, echoing their iconic on-stage kiss from Oscars 2003 when Brody, fresh off his Best Actor win for The Pianist, stunned the world by kissing Berry on stage.

The moment was caught on camera, and went viral almost immediately.

Adam Sandler shows up in shorts and sweatshirt On a night bursting with glitz and glamour, as Hollywood’s finest turned heads in their red carpet best, Adam Sandler effortlessly became the internet's favourite—not with designer couture, but with his signature laid-back style, rocking shorts and a sweatshirt.

He was put in the spotlight by host Conan O’Brien, who jokingly asked, “Adam, what are you wearing?” “You’re dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 am”