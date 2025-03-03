Oscars 2025: 10 best and wildest moments that stole the show

From heartfelt tributes to hilarious antics, the 2025 Oscars delivered unforgettable moments. From Halle Berry's nostalgic kiss to Adam Sandler's casual attire stealing the show, the night was filled with laughter, glamour, and surprises. Discover the highlights that had everyone talking long after the awards ended.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated3 Mar 2025, 08:29 AM IST
Advertisement
Oscar statues stand in front of the Dolby Theatre ahead of the 97th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on March 1, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Oscars 2025: There was not one dull moment at the 97th annual Academy Awards hosted on Sunday at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

The ceremony began with a heartfelt tribute to Los Angeles, which had suffered the worst wildfires a few months ago. It was followed by a laughter riot with host Conan O'Brien's hilarious opening monologue.

But there were a few moments at the Oscars which caught more eyeballs than most, and this space is for them. 

Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreate their controversial 2003 kiss

Dazzling in a shimmering silver gown, Halle Berry took everyone by surprise as she playfully interrupted Adrien Brody’s red carpet interview, leaning in to steal a kiss

Advertisement

The unexpected moment instantly sparked nostalgia, echoing their iconic on-stage kiss from Oscars 2003 when Brody, fresh off his Best Actor win for The Pianist, stunned the world by kissing Berry on stage.

The moment was caught on camera, and went viral almost immediately. 

Advertisement

Adam Sandler shows up in shorts and sweatshirt

On a night bursting with glitz and glamour, as Hollywood’s finest turned heads in their red carpet best, Adam Sandler effortlessly became the internet's favourite—not with designer couture, but with his signature laid-back style, rocking shorts and a sweatshirt.

He was put in the spotlight by host Conan O’Brien, who jokingly asked, “Adam, what are you wearing?” “You’re dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 am” 

To this, Sandler responded, “Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up.”

 

 

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentOscars 2025: 10 best and wildest moments that stole the show
First Published:3 Mar 2025, 08:29 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App