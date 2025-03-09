Oscars 2025: Magnitude 3.9 earthquake hits Hollywood amid afterparty celebrations

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck Hollywood just as some of the world’s biggest stars were celebrating following the Oscars, as reported by BBC.

The epicenter was located in North Hollywood, just a few miles from the Dolby Theatre, where the awards ceremony took place.

No immediate reports of damage or injuries have been made. The quake occurred shortly after 10:00 PM local time, as celebrities were gathering at the famous Vanity Fair afterparty, said the report.

The US Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity, reported that the earthquake was felt across much of Los Angeles, BBC reported.

Despite the tremor, no tsunami warning was issued due to the earthquake's relatively minor magnitude.

This quake is one of about 40 that have shaken Southern California since the beginning of March, although most were minor magnitude 1 tremors that typically go unnoticed by residents, according to USGS data reviewed by the BBC.

Earlier in February, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck the nearby Malibu area, while a powerful magnitude 7 earthquake in December rattled northern California, triggering a brief tsunami alert for northern California and southern Oregon.