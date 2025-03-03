Oscars 2025: The 97th Academy Awards just concluded marking a big win for team Anora. The film has fetched an impressive amount of awards, precisely five Oscar awards out of their six nominations across major categories at the 97th Academy Awards.

Anora at Oscars 2025 Anora, released in 2024, is a romantic comedy-drama, built on a budget of $6 million and earned over $40 million at the box office. It is produced, written, directed, and edited by Sean Baker.

Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker of Anora won the Academy award for Best Picture.

Sean took home another Award as Best Directing for his film. However, this did not end here. He fetched his third award of the night as he won Best Original Screenplay for Anora.

Anora also fetched the prestigious award for Mikey Madison. She became Best Actress for this season.

The film also received the award for Best Film Editing.

Sean Baker creates history With five wins, filmmaker Sean Baker has created history at this year's Oscars. He became the first person to win four Academy Awards on the same night for the same film. In his speech Baker said, “This is crazy.”

Thanking his cast and crew, he added, “You elevated everything I wrote and made me look very good.

“I want to thank the sex worker community. They have shared their stories, they have shared their life experience with me over the years. My deepest respect. I share this with you.”

Anora Anora is based on the story of a Brooklyn sex worker, Ani who works at a high-end Manhattan clubs. Her life takes a turn when she meets Ivan, a young man who turns out to be the son of a Russian oligarch.

Ivan and Ani grow close as he pulls her in his life of parties, drugs and sex and, during a trip to Vegas. He even marries her.