Oscars 2025: 97th Academy Awards is currently taking place at Dolby Theatre. As many awards have already been announced, the show paused for an artistic tribute to James Bond. Kpop idol and BLACKPINK's rapper Lisa took to the centre stage and delivered an impactful performance.

Lisa at Academy Awards 2025 Lisa sang Live and Let Die, a musical tribute to James Bond.

X, formerly known as Twitter, is currently in Awe with Lisa's performance. As her fans continue to hail her, one of them posted, “The amount of success and influence Lisa has attained on her own is astounding. I'm happy to know I'm here to see her make history.”

“She’s so cool,” added another another, highlighting the Korean singer's smooth entry on the stage. Someone also wrote, “Can we all agree that Lisa ate up her first ever Oscar live performance??”

Yet another posted, “Don't attack because I have nothing against Lisa but why is she there and singing as James Bond song.” “Oh my God Lisa's vocals are insane. I'm crying I'm so proud of you Lisa,” read a tweet.

Besides Lisa, Doja Cat also performed on Diamonds are Forever followed by Raye doing Skyfall.

Previously, Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo kicked off the show with a medley and honoured the land of Oz.

"Welcome to the 97th Academy Awards," Conan O'Brien said as he began the show. “It's Hollywood's biggest night, that starts at four in the afternoon,” he added.