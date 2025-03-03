Oscars 2025: Oscars host Conan O'Brien, in his unique style, took a dig at nominee Karla Sofía Gascón over her recent social media controversy.

Dropping a surprising fact about Best Picture nominee Anora, O'Brien joked, “I loved 'Anora.' I really did.” He then presented a “little fact” for the audience and said, “'Anora' uses the F-word 479 times. That's three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist.”

He then told the Emilia Pérez actress, who came under fire in recent weeks for past offensive social media posts, “Karla, if you're going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

Anora wins original screenplay Sean Baker won the original screenplay Oscar for Anora, a comedy-drama about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, on Sunday at the 97th Academy Awards. Baker also directed, produced and edited the film starring Mikey Madison.

Baker won the Writers Guild of America award for “Anora,” which was nominated Sunday for best picture as well as director and editing. Its star, Madison, was nominated for best actress.

The film is the biggest success of Baker's career. It had a $6 million budget and has earned over $40 million at the box officer.

Baker also won the Oscar for editing on “Anora.”

“Anora” won the Palme d'Or at Cannes, making Baker the first American director since Terrance Malick in 2011 to take the festival's top prize.

What’s the deal with ‘Emilia Pérez’? Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Pérez,” a narco-musical about a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender affirming surgery, comes in with a leading 13 nominations.

The film, at one point, seemed like Netflix’s best chance yet to land the streamer its first best picture win. Its star, Karla Sofía Gascón, made history by becoming the first openly trans actor nominated for an Oscar.

But no nominee has had a rockier post-nominations Oscar campaign. After old offensive tweets by Gascón were uncovered, the actress issued an apology.

The fallout, though, has badly damaged a movie that was already a divisive contender, and led Netflix to radically refocus its flagging campaign.

All things considered, though, the film did well at France’s Césars — its home country’s Oscars equivalent — on Friday.