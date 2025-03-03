Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Oscars 2025: Conan O'Brien who is hosting Academy Awards 2025 for the first time, gave a shoutout to India. Not only did he speak in Hindi but also folded hands, addressing people with a namaste.
He said, “Greetings to the people of India. It's morning there, so I hope you enjoy your breakfast with the Oscars.”
(this copy is being updated live)
