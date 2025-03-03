Oscars 2025: Conan O'Brien who is hosting Academy Awards 2025 for the first time, gave a shoutout to India. Not only did he speak in Hindi but also folded hands, addressing people with a namaste.

Conan O'Brien at Oscars 2025 He said, “Greetings to the people of India. It's morning there, so I hope you enjoy your breakfast with the Oscars.”