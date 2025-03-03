Oscars 2025: Elon Musk slams diversity standards, says, ‘should just be who is best, NOT...’

The 2025 Oscars ceremony at the renowned Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles received criticism from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. Musk criticized the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its “Representation and Inclusion Standards,” arguing that nominations in categories like Best Picture and acting should be determined solely by merit, rather than being influenced by diversity quotas.

The nominations should be based solely on merit, he said.

"This is messed up. Should just be who is best, not best with an asterisk!" Musk wrote on X.

The Academy's "Representation and Inclusion Standards," introduced in 2020, are a set of guidelines that aim to promote equitable representation in Hollywood by requiring films to include cast and crew members from underrepresented racial, ethnic, gender, and disability groups to be eligible for the Best Picture Oscar at the Academy Awards. It essentially pushes for more diversity on and offscreen.

What are the Academy's official guidelines? The Academy's official guidelines state that for a film to be nominated for Best Picture, at least one of the lead or significant supporting actors must be from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group, which includes African American, Hispanic, Indigenous, Middle Eastern, South Asian, East Asian, and Pacific Islander communities.

Furthermore, for ensemble casts, at least 30% of the actors in secondary or minor roles must come from at least two underrepresented groups, which also encompass women, the LGBTQ community, and individuals with cognitive or physical disabilities.

Meanwhile, at the 97th Academy Awards held on Sunday night, Anora, a dramedy about a sex worker who marries the pampered son of a Russian oligarch, emerged victorious with five awards.

Sean Baker, the maverick behind "Anora," was recognized for producing, directing, editing and writing the film's screenplay, becoming the first person to win four Oscars for the same movie, as per Variety.

Adrien Brody ("The Brutalist") and Mikey Madison ("Anora") took home the top acting honors. Brody, a previous winner for "The Pianist," played a brilliant, but troubled architect, while Madison bagged the trophy for her portrayal of an exotic dancer under pressure to get an annulment from her rich husband.

