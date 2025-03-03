Oscars 2025: Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreate ‘passionate kiss moment’ on red carpet | Watch

The 97th Academy Awards sparked nostalgia for Adrien Brody and Halle Berry fans. Ahead of the ceremony, Halle Berry ran into Brody and kissed him, which was captured on camera and quickly went viral.

It reminded fans of the unforgettable kiss they shared on stage at the 2003 Oscars.

Watch the video here: Academy shared on X with the caption, “A reunion 22 years in the making. #Oscars”

Brody famously kissed the “Never Let Go” actress in 2003 while accepting his Oscar for The Pianist at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood (formerly the Kodak Theatre), which also hosted the 2025 Academy Awards, according to the New York Post.

Berry, who presented the Best Actor award, followed the Oscars tradition of having the previous year's acting winners return to present the category for the opposite sex. In 2002, Berry made history by becoming the first Black actress to win the Best Actress Oscar for Monster's Ball.

"If you're known by the company you keep, tonight's recipient of the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor will be known as a major, major player," Berry said before introducing the 2003 nominees.

I bet they didn't tell you that was in the gift bag.

After Berry announced Brody as the winner, the actor rushed onstage, embraced Berry and kissed her passionately for several seconds.

“I bet they didn't tell you that was in the gift bag,” he told Berry, who looked shocked as she wiped her lips.

