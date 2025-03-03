Lovebirds Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, seated front row, were snapped sharing a passionate kiss during the ongoing Academy Awards. They are attending the award show together, but ditched grand entrance.

Kylie is attending the 97th Academy Awards to cheer for Timothée who is nominated for Best Actor. He is competing against Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice).