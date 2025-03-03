Oscars 2025: Hollywood's biggest night of the year is here. This year's edition is taking place at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The early ones to hit the carpets included Wicked stars, alongside Wallace And Gromit team. Ariana Grande who is set to perform this year, made a splash at the event with her pale pink gown with a tight bodice and flowing tulle fabric.

Ariana Grande at Oscars 2025. (Reuters)

Her co-star, Cynthia Erivo channelled Glinda and arrived in a dramatic dark velvet dress.

Cynthia Erivo arrives at Oscars 2025. (AP Photos)

Best red carpet looks at Oscars 2025 Selena Gomez made a splash in a stunning outfit. While she arrived with her fiance Benny Blanco, she posed solo before entering the venue.

Also others at the event are the Aardman Animations team Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek.

Timothee Chalamet, who is up for best actor for Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, arrived in an all-yellow suit. Demi Moore, who is tonight's best actress nominee for The Substance, stunned in a sparkly outfit.

The Brutalist stars Joe Alwyn, and Felicity Jones, British actor Joe Locke, and US stars Whoopi Goldberg, and Emilia Perez actress Zoe Saldana were snapped at the event as well.

Actors Whoopi Goldberg, Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman, Emma Stone and Amy Poehler interacted with media and fans.

Mindy Kaling grabbed everyone's attention in a stunning blingy dress.

Mindy Kaling at Oscars red carpet. (The Academy/Twitter)

Mikey Madison hopped onto the bow trend and arrived wearing an incredicly chic pink Dior bow gown at the event.

Mikey Madison at Oscars 2025. (Twitter)

This year’s Oscars ceremony is taking place following the wildfires which ravaged parts of Los Angeles in January. The show began with a tribute dedicated to the devastating wildfires.

The show also saw performances from US rapper Doja Cat and British singer Raye. This year's presenters at the show include British stars Andrew Garfield, and Alwyn, Irish Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, Scarlett Johansson, Gomez, and talk show host Oprah Winfrey.