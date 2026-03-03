Oscars 2026: All you need to know about Hollywood’s biggest night – when and where to watch

As Hollywood prepares for its biggest night, the 98th Academy Awards are set to celebrate the finest achievements in cinema, with anticipation building around the ceremony’s date, host and this year’s nominations.

When is the 98th Oscars? The 98th Academy Awards — commonly known as the Oscars — are scheduled to take place on Sunday, 15 March 2026. The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and will honour the best films released in 2025 across a wide range of categories.

The event traditionally brings together leading figures from the global film industry, recognising excellence in directing, acting, writing, music, production design and more. The awards ceremony forms the climax of the annual awards season, which also includes events such as the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild–renamed Actor Awards — the latter serving as a key bellwether for Oscar predictions.

Where can it be watched? For viewers in the United States, the Oscars will air live on ABC and will also stream in real time on Hulu. Internationally, the broadcast is expected to reach more than 200 territories worldwide, with local broadcasters and streaming platforms carrying the ceremony according to regional rights agreements.

In the US, the official schedule lists a 7.00 p.m. Eastern Time / 11.00 p.m. GMT start for the main ceremony, with red carpet and pre-show coverage beginning earlier in the evening. Online platforms such as ABC.com and the ABC app, as well as subscription services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV and FuboTV, will offer live streaming options where available.

In India, the 98th Academy Awards will stream live at 4.30 a.m. IST on Monday, 16 March 2026.

Audiences globally should check local listings for broadcast details, as availability varies by country and platform.

Who is hosting and who are the presenters? Comedian and television host Conan O’Brien is confirmed to return as host of the 98th Academy Awards, marking his second consecutive year in the role following generally positive reviews of his performance in 2025.

This makes him a rare figure in recent Oscars history to be invited back for a second stint.

Executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan are also returning for the third consecutive year, with Hamish Hamilton directing the broadcast. This continuity underscores the Academy’s effort to blend tradition with fresh audience engagement during a period of transformation in awards broadcasting.

A range of high-profile actors and industry figures are expected to serve as presenters during the live ceremony. Confirmed names include Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani and Maya Rudolph, among others, bringing both star power and breadth of genre representation to the broadcast.

What about the nominations? Nominations for the Oscars were announced on 22 January 2026, streamed live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre. Films and individuals across more than 20 categories were recognised, with some notable front-runners emerging.

Leading the pack was the period horror drama Sinners, which received a record-breaking 16 nominations, eclipsing longstanding records previously set by titles such as La La Land and Titanic. Also attracting multiple nominations were films including One Battle After Another, Frankenstein, Hamnet and Marty Supreme, reflecting a wide diversity of cinematic styles and storytelling.

The nominations cover major awards such as Best Picture, Best Director, acting categories and technical recognitions for visual effects, sound and writing. Animated features and short films also feature in the list, broadening the ceremony’s scope beyond headline acting and directing prizes.

Film favourites and awards season context The Oscars sit at the apex of the film awards season, with earlier shows such as the Actor Awards (previously the Screen Actors Guild Awards) often indicating momentum for specific performers and films. For instance, titles such as One Battle After Another garnered attention at recent precursor events, highlighting the competitive landscape leading into March.

In addition to recognition for established performers like Timothée Chalamet and Emma Stone, this year’s field mixes acclaimed veterans with breakout talents. The nominations alone have sparked conversation across film communities about trends in storytelling, representation and international participation in Hollywood’s most prominent awards.

