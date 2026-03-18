Oscars 2026 audience dips to 17.9 million from last year — Here's why

The Academy Awards broadcast on Sunday night saw a decline in viewership compared with last year, with the ceremony featuring few surprises or controversies. According to Nielsen ratings, 17.9 million people tuned in, marking a 9.1% drop from 2025, when the audience reached a five-year peak of 19.7 million viewers, according to a report by Bloomberg.

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The broadcast averaged a 3.92 rating among adults 18–49, down from last year’s 4.54 but slightly above 2024’s 3.82. Despite the decline, Disney noted that the 98th Academy Awards remains the No. 1 primetime entertainment telecast of the 2025–2026 season.

Viewership for awards shows has been declining for years as TV audiences have shifted to streaming and social media, Reuters reported.

The drop in viewership for Sunday’s show, hosted by Conan O’Brien, mirrors similar decreases across other major awards programs this winter, with the Golden Globes falling 6% to 8.66 million viewers in January and the Grammys dropping 6% to 14.4 million in February, according to Disney.

New low? In 2021, the first Oscars ceremony after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic drew a record low of 10.4 million viewers, according to a report by Variety.

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However, the show experienced consecutive annual growth over the next three years, attracting 16.6 million viewers in 2022, 18.8 million in 2023, 19.5 million in 2024, and reaching 19.7 million in 2025.

The viewership numbers include audiences watching on Disney-owned platforms ABC and Hulu.

The 98th Academy Awards were hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien and featured musical tributes to Netflix’s hit “K-Pop Demon Hunters” and Ryan Coogler’s box-office success “Sinners,” a vampire-themed film exploring race relations in America, as reported by AFP.

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Michael B. Jordan, who played twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Sinners, won the Best Actor Oscar, narrowly edging out Timothée Chalamet, who had been widely expected to win for his role as an unpopular ping pong player in Marty Supreme.

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The show also included a lengthy "In Memoriam" segment, paying tribute to actor Robert Redford, which included a rare stage performance from Barbra Streisand.

The Academy Awards broadcast, which once routinely drew audiences of 40 million, saw its viewership plummet to 10.4 million in the pandemic strangled year of 2021.

Since then, it had been gradually recovering viewership, until this year.

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In 2025, when Sean Baker's "Anora" was named Best Picture, the broadcast reached a wider audience thanks to streaming services, which brought the event to mobile phones and computers.

This year’s drop in viewership mirrors trends seen across other awards shows, including the Golden Globes and the Grammys, which have also experienced declining audiences.

Sunday’s broadcast competed with sports programming, notably the World Baseball Classic semifinals, where the United States defeated the Dominican Republic.

Looking ahead, the Oscars, which conclude Hollywood’s awards season, are set to be streamed exclusively on YouTube starting in 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.