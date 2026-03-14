Oscars 2026: Date, time, and where to watch the 98th Academy Awards in US and India

It's Oscars time – Hollywood's most prestigious prize.

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the Oscars 2026 will take place on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Indian viewers will be able to witness the biggest night of Hollywood on Monday.

Oscar 2026: When & Where to watch in the United States The main Oscars ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT in the United States. Accordingly, the red carpet coverage is expected to start around 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT.

Where to Watch (TV): ABC is the official broadcast home.

Where to Watch (Streaming): You can stream it live on Hulu, for the first time as a simultaneous live stream. It is also available via live TV services like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream

Oscar 2026: When & Where to watch in India The main ceremony for the Oscars will begin at 4:30 AM IST on Monday in India. The red carpet coverage will start at 3:30 AM IST.

Where to Watch (TV): Star Movies, Star Movies Select, and Colors Infinity.

Where to Watch (Streaming): JioHotstar is the official streaming platform for India.

Repeat Telecast: If you miss the live early morning show, a repeat broadcast is typically scheduled for 9:00 PM IST on Monday night.

Also Read | Use this guide if you haven’t seen any of the Oscar movies

Key Oscar nominees Best Picture nominees Sinners

One Battle After Another

F1: The Movie

Frankenstein

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

The Secret Agent

Train Dreams

Ryan Coogler's Sinners created history by becoming the most-nominated film in the history of the Oscar Awards. The film has earned 16 nominations.

Best actress nominees: Jessie Buckley for “Hamnet”

Byrne for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Renate Reinsve for “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone for “Bugonia”

Kate Hudson for “Song Sung Blue”

Best actor nominees: Timothée Chalamet for “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio for “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke for “Blue Moon”

Michael B Jordan for “Sinners”

Wagner Moura for “The Secret Agent”

Supporting actor nominees: Jacob Elordi for “Frankenstein”

Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro for “One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgård for “Sentimental Value”

Delroy Lindo for “Sinners”

Supporting actress nominees: Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan for “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku for “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor for “One Battle After Another”