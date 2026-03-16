Oscars 2026: Dharmendra left out of In Memoriam Segment; Rob Reiner, Catherine O’Hara honoured

Oscars 2026: The ongoing Academy Awards has left Indian fans upset after the biggest night of Hollywood snubbed late star Dharmendra from its In Memoriam Segment. However, Rob Reiner, Catherine O’Hara and Diane Keaton were honoured at the ceremony.

Dharmendra gets no mention in Oscars' In Memoriam Remembering Rob Reiner, who was found dead with his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, at their home in December, Billy Crystal said, “It went so well, where Rob said, ‘You know, it’s fun playing your best friend, why don’t we keep it going?”

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“And it was a thrill to see him evolve from a great comic actor to a master storyteller,” he added, as per Hollywood Reporter.

Bill Crystal on Rob Reiner “My friends, Rob’s movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry and what we aspire to be far better in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier and far more human,” Crystal added.

Joining Billy Crystal was the When Harry Met Sally… co-star Meg Ryan, along with Michael McKean and Christopher Guest (This Is Spinal Tap); Kiefer Sutherland, Kevin Pollak and Demi Moore (A Few Good Men); Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Carol Kane and Fred Savage (The Princess Bride); Kathy Bates (Misery); Jerry O’Connell and Wil Wheaton (Stand by Me); Annette Bening (An American President); and John Cusack (The Sure Thing) as they paid a joint tribute to the filmmaker.

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Catherine O’Hara honoured Rachel McAdams grew emotional talking about Catherine O’Hara.

“This year, we lost so many artists, including actresses whose talent and originality widened the world for all of us,” she said, as per People.

Calling O'Hara her "fellow Canadian," she said that "she made us laugh until we cried."

Diane Keaton For Diane Keaton, McAdams said, "There isn’t an actress of my generation who is not inspired by and enthralled with her absolute singularity."

Others remembered during Oscars segment Besides Rob Reiner, Catherine O'Hara and Diane Keaton, legendary designer Giorgio Armani, actors Robert Redford, and Val Kilmer were also reportedly mentioned in the special segment.

Indian celebs who were mentioned in Oscars However, excluding Dharmendra is unusual, especially when the Oscars have previously recognised Indian film personalities like Nitin Chandrakant Desai in 2024, Irrfan Khan and Bhanu Athaiya in 2021, Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor in 2018.

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Reacting to the In Memoriam Segment, a user took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “The Oscars showed a list of people who passed away last year, yet didn’t mention Dharmendra—a legendary Indian actor who gave his entire life to cinema. Why so much hype when our icons get no recognition? After all, it’s mainly a Hollywood show, not truly international.#Oscars.”

Catch all updates from Oscars 2026 here.

The 98th Academy Award is taking place at the Dolby Theatre.

The main Oscars ceremony began at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT in the US.

ABC is the official broadcast partner. The event is also streaming live on Hulu. It is also available via live TV services like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.