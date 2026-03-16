Oscars 2026 presenter Priyanka Chopra smiles, nods at Javier Bardem's ‘free Palestine’ remark | Watch

Priyanka Chopra presented the ‘Best international feature award’ with Spanish actor Javier Bardem at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on 15 March. At the Hollywood's biggest night, Priyanka Chopra made her red-carpet appearance with husband Nick Jonas.

Advertisement

While presenting the award to ‘Sentimental Value’, Javier Bardem said, "Say No to War and Free Palestine." Priyanka Chopra smiled and nodded in agreement over Javier Bardem's ‘free Palestine’ remark.

Watch viral video here:

Social media reaction Social media strongly reacted to PeeCee's consenting smile as a user wrote, “Priyanka Chopra smiled and agreed with him to give message to Trump and Netanyahu. Spine & Courage -- 100%”

Advertisement

Another user remarked, “Everyone is slowly waking up.”

Also Read | Oscars 2026 Live Updates: One Battle After Another wins Best Picture

Priyanka Chopra at Oscars 2026 Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a stunning strapless white gown from Dior. She accentuated her look by pairing the ensemble with a stunning diamond necklace, minimal makeup, sleek hair and pointed black heels.

PeeCee arrived at the star-studded red carpet event hand in hand with husband Nick Jonas. She turned heads as she sported a dramatic high slit and feather-like detailing along the skirt. Her fitted bodice accentuated her silhouette while her husband perfectly complimented her look. Dressed in a classic black velvet tuxedo, Nick Jonas looked crisp and on point in white shirt paired with a bow tie.

Priyanka Chopra's red-carpet moment with Nick Jonas:

All about ‘Best international feature award’ winner The Norwegian drama film 'Sentimental Value is directed by Joachim Trier. Staring Elle Fanning, it is centred on sisters Nora, played by Renate Reinsve, and Agnes, played by Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, who reunite with their estranged father Gustav, played by Stellan Skarsgård.

Advertisement

The film received widespread critical acclaim after it premiered in the main competition of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on 21 May. Besides Oscars 2026, it won the Grand Prix. It premiered in theatres in Norway on 12 September.

It won ‘Best Supporting Actor for Skarsgård’ at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. It was also nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

It bagged nine nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Reinsve), Best Supporting Actor (Skarsgård) and two Best Supporting Actress nominations (Fanning and Lilleaas) at the 98th Academy Awards.