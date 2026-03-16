Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra stuns in white Dior gown, walks red carpet hand-in-hand with husband Nick Jonas

Los Angeles (California) [US], March 16 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra, who is all set to appear on the big stage at the Academy Awards as a presenter, arrived at the star-studded red carpet hand in hand with husband Nick Jonas.

PeeCee looked stunning as she walked the red carpet alongside Jonas. The couple were also seen posing for the paparazzi and sharing adorable moments as they walked the red carpet.

For the prestigious night, Chopra opted for a stunning strapless white gown from Dior. The fitted bodice accentuated her silhouette, while the gown flowed gracefully with a dramatic high slit and feather-like detailing along the skirt. The actress paired the ensemble with pointed black heels and a dazzling diamond necklace. She kept her hair sleek and straight, while her makeup remained soft and glowing.

Jonas complemented her perfectly in a classic black velvet tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and bow tie, giving the couple a timeless red-carpet aesthetic.

Ahead of her appearance, Chopra had also shared a glimpse of her preparations with fans on Instagram Stories. In a short clip posted earlier in the day, the actor was seen getting ready for the ceremony while dressed in the elegant white Dior creation, heading to the big show with Jonas by her side.

She also offered behind-the-scenes moments from her dressing room, where her team was busy putting the final touches to her look. In one clip, the gown could be seen up close, complete with a personalised tag, while her stylist made last-minute adjustments as the glam team finished her hair and makeup.

The actress is expected to appear on stage as a presenter during the ceremony later in the evening. She will join several well-known Hollywood stars who will also present awards, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Nicole Kidman, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver and Ewan McGregor.