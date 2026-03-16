Oscars 2026: Timothee Chalamet walks red carpet without gf Kylie Jenner amid Opera-ballet backlash

Los Angeles (California) [US], March 16 (ANI): Actor Timothee Chalamet hit the red carpet at the ongoing Academy Awards amid the recent opera-ballet backlash.

The actor was seen making a solo appearance without his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

The 30-year-old actor arrived at the event in an all-white double-breasted suit paired with a white shirt and tie. The 'Marty Supreme' actor completed the look with silver rings and white boots. While Chalamet walked the red carpet alone, Jenner later joined him inside the ceremony.

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The actor had earlier made headlines with Jenner during the December premiere of Marty Supreme in Los Angeles. The couple wore matching orange outfits and showed affection on the red carpet, a moment that quickly went viral online.

Ahead of the event, Jenner also took to her Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her outfit. She shared a short video of herself wearing a ruby red gown by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli. The dress featured a plunging neckline and a small cutout at the chest.

She captioned the post with the words "jessica who," showing that her look was inspired by the famous animated character Jessica Rabbit. Jenner also shared a photo of a red Ferrari on her Instagram Stories and called it her "color reference."

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Chalamet's appearance at the Oscars comes weeks after his comments about opera and ballet led to backlash from people in the arts community. According to People, the actor spoke about the topic during a town hall event with Matthew McConaughey at the University of Texas at Austin.

During the discussion, Chalamet said, "I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.' All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there."

At the 2026 Oscars, Chalamet is nominated for Best Actor for his role in 'Marty Supreme.' In the film, he plays Marty, a 1950s table tennis champion loosely inspired by real player Marty Reisen.

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The movie also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler, the Creator, and Odessa A'zion. The film has received nine nominations at this year's Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. (ANI)