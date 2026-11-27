Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has reached the top 20 in the Oscars visual effects race. Variety confirmed the lineup, which includes Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey and Avengers: Doomsday.

The Indian mythological epic follows SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which reached this stage for the 95th Oscars. The next vote will decide whether Ramayana makes the shortlist of 10.

The Academy’s Visual Effects Branch informed the teams before Thanksgiving. The Academy keeps this round private. It has declined to confirm which films advanced.

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Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is one of three Sony Pictures films still in contention. Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the yet-to-be-released Jumanji: Open World also advanced.

Disney leads the field with four films, including Avengers: Doomsday and Whalefall. Its other entries are Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu and the live-action Moana. Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui in Moana. Universal has Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day in the race.

Dune has a chance to win three in a row Dune: Part Three gives director Denis Villeneuve a chance to complete a trilogy sweep. The first two Dune films both won the visual effects Oscar. James Cameron’s Avatar films achieved that feat in March with Avatar: Fire and Ash. The third Dune film opens on December 18.

Digger, starring Tom Cruise, and Supergirl also advanced alongside Dune: Part Three. Amazon MGM Studios has two contenders, Project Hail Mary and The Sheep Detectives.

Nolan’s Inception, Interstellar and Tenet all won this Oscar. Oppenheimer missed the top 20 despite Nolan’s earlier wins. Spielberg’s Jurassic Park won the award in 1994.

Godzilla Minus Zero follows Godzilla Minus One, which earned the franchise its first Oscar. Laika’s stop-motion film Wildwood also made the cut. The studio previously earned a nomination for Kubo and the Two Strings. It is one of only two animated films ever nominated in this category.

A24 advanced with Backrooms, the feature directing debut of 21-year-old Kane Parsons. Backrooms has already grossed more than $400 million worldwide.

Paramount’s Heart of the Beast, starring Brad Pitt, also made the field. Netflix secured a place with The Mosquito Bowl. Lionsgate is in contention with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

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When will the Oscars shortlist come out? Voting for the shortlist runs from December 7 to 11. The Academy will announce the shortlist on December 15. Branch members will see presentations from the 10 shortlisted films between January 8 and 10. Voting for nominations follows from January 11 to 15.