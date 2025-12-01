Oscars to leave ABC, to stream exclusively on YouTube starting 2029

The Academy Awards will leave ABC and begin streaming exclusively on YouTube starting in 2029, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday (December 17). ABC will continue to broadcast the Oscars through 2028, which will mark the 100th edition of the awards.

YouTube secures global streaming rights through 2033 Under the new arrangement, YouTube will hold global rights to stream the Oscars through 2033. The platform will host all Oscars-related content, including the red carpet coverage, the Governors Awards, and the announcement of Oscar nominations.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Lynette Howell Taylor said, “We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming. The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible — which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community.”

A first among major awards shows While other award shows have experimented with streaming partnerships, this is the first time one of the “big four” awards — the Oscars, Grammys, Emmys, and Tonys — will fully abandon broadcast television.

The move places one of the most-watched non-NFL broadcasts in the hands of Google’s YouTube platform, which has over 2 billion users worldwide.

The Oscars will stream for free on YouTube, with additional access for YouTube TV subscribers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.