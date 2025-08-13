Oscar-winning Sofia Coppolas Fairyland gets October release date

Washington DC [US], August 13 (ANI): Sofia Coppola-produced film 'Fairyland' will debut in theatres on October 10. The film is written, produced and directed by Andrew Durham, according to Variety.

Based on the acclaimed memoir of the same name by Alysia Abbott, 'Fairyland' is a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of San Francisco's vibrant cultural scene in the 1970s and '80s.

The film chronicles a father-daughter relationship as it evolves through an era of bohemian decadence to the sober and heartbreaking era of the AIDS crisis, according to Variety.

'Fairyland' stars Emilia Jones, Scoot McNairy, Cody Fern, Maria Bakalova and Bella Murphy, with Adam Lambert, Geena Davis, and introducing Nessa Dougherty.

According to Variety, Amelia McPartlon Rogers, EVP of Content Strategy and Marketing Integration for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said, "Fairyland' is a beautiful and deeply personal film that struck a real emotional chord with me. It's an honour to continue our longstanding relationship with the American Zoetrope family and to collaborate with Sofia Coppola. This film captures a pivotal era through the lens of a father-daughter relationship that is as specific as it is universal. It's a sharp, funny, moving portrait of identity, resilience and coming of age in a world in flux that will leave audiences spellbound."

The film received critical acclaim following its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, along with other showings at Biarritz, Palm Springs and Frameline, where it was the opening night film.

"I was so captivated and inspired by Alysia Abbott's memoir, not only because of the unique portrayal of this father daughter relationship, one that we hadn't seen before, but also because of the universal themes that I think a lot of kids and parents can relate to," said director Durham, adding, "Films with unconventional stories are difficult to get made, but with the unwavering support from Sofia and American Zoetrope, the commitment from such a talented cast and crew, and the team at WILLA and Lionsgate, I learned if you surround yourself with people who understand and appreciate the value of the story you're telling, then eventually everything falls into place."

Producer Coppola added, "I was moved by Alysia Abbott's beautiful memoir and how Andrew interpreted it into the touching film that it is, with such an important story to get out at this time. With a great cast and creative team, I'm proud to be a part of this film and shed light on all kinds of families, being true to oneself, and what our generation went through," reported Variety.

"With 'Fairyland,' Durham has crafted a deeply affecting film that brings relevant social issues to life with authenticity and heart," said WILLA CEO and founder Elizabeth Woodward. "We are excited to be partnering with Lionsgate to distribute the film, and to create a tailored impact and audience engagement campaign around its release."

"Fairyland" is produced by Andrew Durham, Sofia Coppola, Megan Carlson, Laure Sudreau, Siena Oberman and Greg Lauritano. Executive producers are Roman Coppola, Michael Musante, Liz Destro, James Mockoski, Alysia Abbott, Leo Matchett, Fred Roos, Elizabeth Woodward, Jeff Sobrato, Nicole Shipley, Camille Floquet, Francesco Melzi d'Eril, Gabriele Moratti, Raffaella Viscardi, Sasha Shapiro, Rebecca Gang, Gale M. Harold III, Anton Lessine, Gary Hamilton, Ryan Hamilton, Jesse Ozeri, Susie Landau Finch, Elena Baranova, Karen Salveson, Eileen Joy Spitalny, Brooks Price and Michael Spitalny, as per the outlet.

"Fairyland" is an American Zoetrope production, in association with Ouroboros Entertainment LLC, Black Magic, Artemis Pictures, Walter Films, Decentralised Pictures, Safe Space Pictures, MeMo Films, 3Marys Entertainment, QED International and Lost Gang Films West, reported Variety. (ANI)