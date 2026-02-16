OTT release this week: Kennedy, The Night Agent S3, Pavane, Being Gordon Ramsay and more

If your watchlist needs a refresh, this week’s OTT slate delivers a wide mix—from noir thrillers and political conspiracies to romance, documentaries and international dramas. Headlined by Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone, the new releases underline how streaming platforms are leaning into genre diversity to cater to global audiences.

Here’s a curated look at what’s arriving on OTT platforms this week and why each title stands out. Kennedy Where to watch: Zee5

Release date: 20 February

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Kennedy stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat. The film follows Uday Shetty, a former cop presumed dead who resurfaces under the alias Kennedy, working as an enforcer within a corrupt system. Driven by a personal vendetta against a gangster named Saleem, the film blends crime, moral ambiguity and Kashyap’s signature gritty tone.

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 16 February This three-part documentary revisits the cultural impact of \America’s Next Top Model, featuring interviews with creator Tyra Banks and key figures from the judging panel. It examines the show’s legacy, addressing long-standing criticism around body image, race-based challenges and the psychological pressure faced by contestants—offering a reassessment of reality television’s ethical boundaries.

The Night Agent Season 3 Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 19 February

Season three sees Gabriel Basso return as Peter Sutherland, now sent to Istanbul on a high-stakes mission involving a rogue Treasury official. As the investigation widens across multiple countries, the series leans deeper into global espionage, with new allies and adversaries pushing the thriller into darker territory.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Where to watch: Prime Video

Release date: 19 February

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, this romantic drama explores the clash between modern love and traditional family responsibilities. Set across Croatia and India, the film follows a relationship tested by duty, sacrifice and emotional resilience.

Firebreak Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 20 February

Directed by David Victori, this Spanish-language psychological thriller centres on a family trapped in a forest during a raging wildfire, uncovering buried secrets as they fight for survival.

Strip Law Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 20 February

Set in Las Vegas, this adult animated comedy follows struggling lawyer Lincoln Gumb, whose career takes an unexpected turn after teaming up with a flamboyant local magician. The series leans into absurd courtroom cases and chaotic humour.

Pavane Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 20 February

Directed by Lee Jong-pil, this Korean romantic drama stars Go Ah-sung, Byun Yo-han and Moon Sang-min. The story examines self-worth, love and healing in an image-driven society.

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 Where to watch: Apple TV+

Release date: 20 February

Jennifer Garner returns as Hannah Hall, navigating danger and deception after her husband’s disappearance leaves behind a cryptic message and a trail of secrets.

The Swedish Connection Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 19 February

Based on the real-life story of Swedish diplomat Gösta Engzell, the series explores efforts to save Jewish lives during World War II, blending history with political drama.

56 Days Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 18 February

Adapted from 56 Days, this erotic thriller is set during Ireland’s COVID-19 lockdown, tracing a relationship that turns sinister after 56 days.

Heated Rivalry Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Release date: 20 February

Based on Heated Rivalry, the series follows two rival ice hockey stars whose secret relationship unfolds over a decade amid professional and personal pressures.

Being Gordon Ramsay Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 18 February

This six-part documentary offers an intimate look at Gordon Ramsay as he launches ambitious culinary ventures in London, balancing professional risks with family life.