OTT release this weekend: Spider-Noir, Jolly LLB 3, Rafa and more on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

OTT release this weekend: This weekend, anyone can enjoy films and series across Hindi, English, Malayalam and more languages from the comforts of their home. From Cousins and Kalyanams to Spider Noir to Rafa, several new releases will be streaming online across OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more. Check it out.

Cousins and Kalyanams

Plot: The Malayalam web series follows the story of six cousins in Kerala who meet at wedding. The story revolves around seven weddings, exploring the changing relationships as they grow up.

Cast: Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Siddharth Babu, Nainita Maria

OTT platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: May 29

Jolly LLB 3

Plot: Bringing double trouble, Arshad Warsi, the OG Jolly, returns as Jagdish “Jolly” Tyagi. The compassionate advocate fights a legal battle on behalf of a grieving widow after her father-in-law dies by suicide in the middle of an alleged land scam in Bikaner. Opposing him is Jagdishwar “Jolly” Mishra, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, a witty and ambitious lawyer who is known for defending anyone with money. Mishra gets appointed by a powerful industrialist, Haribhai Khaitan, played by Gajraj Rao to fight for his development project.

But when Mishra realises the extent of the injustice in the case, he switches side and teams up with Tyagi. The two lawyers keep their rivalry and ego clashes aside, to help the victim and expose the truth of Khaitan.

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao

OTT platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: May 29

Rafa

Plot: A documentary series on Rafael Nadal. The four episodes series follows his journey from childhood to his final ATP Tour season in 2024, featuring exclusive, unseen clips and close look to his inner circle.

Cast: Rafael Nadal

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: May 29

Propeller One-Way Night Coach

Plot: “Set in the golden age of aviation, a young airplane enthusiast, Jeff, and his mother set off on a one-way cross-country odyssey to Hollywood, which transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime. Between airline meals, charming flight attendants, unexpected stopovers, larger-than-life passengers and a thrilling glimpse at first class, the journey unfolds in moments both magical and unexpected, charting the course for the boy’s future,” reads the official synopsis.

Cast: Clark Shotwell, Kelly Eviston-Quinnett, Ella Bleu Travolta, Olga Hoffmann

OTT platform: Apple TV

OTT release date: May 29

Four Seasons Season 2

Plot: A group of four friends carries on their annual tradition of vacationing together. But now with a baby. Season 2 continues the story from previous chapter where Nick dies in a sudden car crash. His girlfriend Ginny announces pregnancy with his child.

Cast: Tina Fey, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: May 28

Spider Noir

Plot: It follows the story of a weary private investigator in 1930s New York. A former masked vigilante, he reluctantly returns to fight crimes and navigate a web of mobsters, superpowered figures, and femme fatales after a tragedy. He must embrace his superhero alter-ego once again.

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, Brendan Gleeson

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video