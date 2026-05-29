OTT release this weekend: Spider-Noir, Jolly LLB 3, Rafa and more on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

OTT release this weekend: This weekend, anyone can enjoy films and series across Hindi, English, Malayalam and more languages from the comforts of their home. From Cousins and Kalyanams to Spider Noir to Rafa, several new releases will be streaming online across OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more. Check it out.

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Cousins and Kalyanams

Plot: The Malayalam web series follows the story of six cousins in Kerala who meet at wedding. The story revolves around seven weddings, exploring the changing relationships as they grow up.

Cast: Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Siddharth Babu, Nainita Maria

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OTT platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: May 29

Jolly LLB 3

Plot: Bringing double trouble, Arshad Warsi, the OG Jolly, returns as Jagdish “Jolly” Tyagi. The compassionate advocate fights a legal battle on behalf of a grieving widow after her father-in-law dies by suicide in the middle of an alleged land scam in Bikaner. Opposing him is Jagdishwar “Jolly” Mishra, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, a witty and ambitious lawyer who is known for defending anyone with money. Mishra gets appointed by a powerful industrialist, Haribhai Khaitan, played by Gajraj Rao to fight for his development project.

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But when Mishra realises the extent of the injustice in the case, he switches side and teams up with Tyagi. The two lawyers keep their rivalry and ego clashes aside, to help the victim and expose the truth of Khaitan.

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao

OTT platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: May 29

Rafa

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Plot: A documentary series on Rafael Nadal. The four episodes series follows his journey from childhood to his final ATP Tour season in 2024, featuring exclusive, unseen clips and close look to his inner circle.

Cast: Rafael Nadal

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: May 29

Propeller One-Way Night Coach

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Plot: “Set in the golden age of aviation, a young airplane enthusiast, Jeff, and his mother set off on a one-way cross-country odyssey to Hollywood, which transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime. Between airline meals, charming flight attendants, unexpected stopovers, larger-than-life passengers and a thrilling glimpse at first class, the journey unfolds in moments both magical and unexpected, charting the course for the boy’s future,” reads the official synopsis.

Cast: Clark Shotwell, Kelly Eviston-Quinnett, Ella Bleu Travolta, Olga Hoffmann

OTT platform: Apple TV

OTT release date: May 29

Four Seasons Season 2

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Plot: A group of four friends carries on their annual tradition of vacationing together. But now with a baby. Season 2 continues the story from previous chapter where Nick dies in a sudden car crash. His girlfriend Ginny announces pregnancy with his child.

Cast: Tina Fey, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: May 28

Spider Noir

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Plot: It follows the story of a weary private investigator in 1930s New York. A former masked vigilante, he reluctantly returns to fight crimes and navigate a web of mobsters, superpowered figures, and femme fatales after a tragedy. He must embrace his superhero alter-ego once again.

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, Brendan Gleeson

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: May 27

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.