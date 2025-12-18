OTT release this weekend: Watch Raat Akeli Hai, Mrs Deshpande, Four More Shots Please S4 & more new movies, web series

This weekend brings a delightful range of new movies and web series, ranging from the final season of the nostalgic friendship drama Four More Shots Please, to crime thrillers like Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders and Mrs Deshpande and a lot more.

Emily in Paris Season 5

Plot: Season 5 begins with Emily settling into her new responsibilities at Agence Grateau’s Rome office. As she tries to embrace leadership, shifting dynamics and unresolved relationships from Paris continue to follow her.

All 10 episodes of Emily in Paris Season 5 will be released in one go.

Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Bruno Gouery & more

OTT release date: 18 December

OTT platform: Netflix

Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders

Plot: Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns as Inspector Jatil Yadav for the second instalment of crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai.

The movie is based on the murders of members of the Bansal family. The investigation will reveal darker truths of society as Yadav tries to catch the criminal and find the reason behind the murders.

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangada Singh, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun, Revathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Priyanka Setia, S M Zaheer, and Rajat Kapoor

OTT release date: 19 December

OTT platform: Netflix

Mrs Deshpande

Plot: Madhuri Dixit plays a jailed serial killer who helps the police catch a copycat in this six-part Hindi psychological crime thriller directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

It is adapted from the original French thriller La Mante, produced by Jean Nainchric.

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Siddharth Chandekar, Priyanshu Chatterjee

OTT release date: 19 December

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Four More Shots Please! Season 4

Plot: The final season of this popular friendship drama web series follows the four friends as they navigate their most complicated phase yet — emotionally and professionally.

Past decisions come back to haunt them, relationships are tested, careers take unexpected turns, and a so-called “mother of all pacts” forces the women to reassess what they truly want from life and from each other.

Cast: Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo

OTT release date: 19 December

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4

Plot: Kapil Sharma returns with a new season featuring celebrity interviews, comedy sketches and musical segments. Season 4 continues the show’s blend of humour and pop culture, maintaining its position as a weekend comfort favourite.

OTT release date: 20 December

OTT platform: Netflix

Dominic and the Ladies Purse

Plot: This Malayalam movie stars Mammootty as Dominic, a disgraced ex-cop turned private detective who takes on a seemingly simple case to locate the owner of a purse that spirals into a web of murder, disappearances, and intrigue.

Cast: Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu, Viji Venkatesh

OTT release date: 19 December

OTT platform: Zee5

Nayanam

Plot: This Telugu sci-fi psychological thriller web series revolves around an eye doctor who conducts illegal experiments, allowing him to see into people’s private lives.

Cast: Varun Sandesh, Priyanka Jain, Ali Reza

OTT release date: 19 December