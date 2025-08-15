OTT releases: 10 must-watch patriotic movies and web series to celebrate India’s 79th Independence Day

Patriotism has long inspired powerful storytelling in Indian cinema and web series. From real-life freedom fighters to fictional tales of courage, these stories spark pride and reflection. On India’s 79th Independence Day, here are 10 must-watch patriotic movies and web series streaming on OTT.

Saare Jahan Se Accha

Story: This Hindi spy thriller, set in the 1970s, follows an Indian agent sent to Pakistan to stop a secret nuclear plan. Amid political tension and Cold War moves, he faces dangers, shifting loyalties and moral tests for his country.

Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Tillotama Shome

OTT platform: Netflix

Tehran

Story: This fast-paced thriller follows an Indian intelligence officer sent to Tehran during global tensions. He faces dangerous missions while protecting India’s interests. The story explores high-stakes diplomacy and the challenges of modern patriotism.

Cast: John Abraham, Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa

OTT platform: ZEE5

Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy

Story: Inspired by true events, this espionage drama follows an undercover Indian agent in the 1965 Indo-Pak war. Working in enemy territory, he risks everything to pass vital intelligence.

Cast: Prakash Raj, Zain Khan Durrani, Adil Hussain

OTT platform: ZEE5

Special Ops

Story: This suspense web series follows RAW officer Himmat Singh and his team on a years-long hunt for a terror mastermind. Moving between past and present, it shows daring missions worldwide as they risk everything to protect India.

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Avrodh: The Siege Within

Story: Based on the Uri surgical strikes, this military drama shows how the Indian armed forces planned and carried out a dangerous cross-border mission. It highlights the teamwork, discipline and courage needed in counter-terrorism.

Cast: Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumaar

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Code M

Story: Major Monica Mehra, an army lawyer, investigates what appears to be a clear terrorist encounter but uncovers a deep conspiracy within the forces. The series follows her fight for truth, exploring justice, integrity and patriotism.

Cast: Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani, Rajat Kapoor

OTT platform: YouTube

Newton

Story: This dark comedy follows Nutan “Newton” Kumar, a sincere government clerk set on holding fair elections in a Maoist-affected village. His idealism meets harsh bureaucratic and insurgency realities. The story reveals the hidden struggles of Indian democracy and grassroots nation-building.

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Swades

Story: An NRI NASA engineer comes back to India and reconnects with his roots. Seeing rural hardships, he works to bring electricity and development to a remote village.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal

OTT platform: Netflix

Raazi

Story: Based on a true story, this movie follows an Indian woman who marries into a Pakistani military family just before the 1971 war. As an undercover RAW agent, she balances family bonds with patriotism, risking everything to serve her country.

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sardar Udham

Story: This biopic tells the story of Udham Singh, who killed Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It shows his path from Punjab to England, his fight for justice and his sacrifices for India’s freedom.

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan