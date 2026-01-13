OTT releases 2026: Top 10 beloved Hindi web series to return this year; Farzi, Lust Stories, Mirzapur and more

This year, several beloved Hindi web series will return with new seasons. Let’s take a look at the Top 10 of those:

Mismatched season 4 Mismatched Season 4, the final season of the popular Netflix series, is expected to release in mid-to-late 2026.

Filming began in late December 2025, with actors spotted shooting in Mumbai. The season will conclude Rishi and Dimple’s love story.

The Royals season 2 The Royals Season 2 is expected to be released on Netflix in mid-to-late 2026. The show was renewed in May 2025 and is currently listed as coming soon.

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar return as Aviraaj and Sophia. Other key cast members, including Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar and Nora Fatehi, are expected to return as well.

Kohrra season 2 Kohrra Season 2 is likely to release on Netflix in late January or early February 2026. The web series has appeared in Netflix’s Coming Soon list, suggesting the launch is just weeks away.

Filming is complete, and viewers can already set reminders on the platform. Barun Sobti returns as Garundi, joined by Mona Singh, as a new murder mystery unfolds in Punjab.

Farzi season 2 Farzi Season 2 is expected to arrive in the second half of the year. Filming is planned to start in January, and reports suggest a release in Diwali 2026 or late 2026.

Amazon Prime Video has not confirmed an exact date. The original cast, including Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna and Kay Kay Menon, returns. The story continues the Sunny vs Michael rivalry after the cliffhanger.

Lust Stories 3 Lust Stories 3 is currently in development and is expected to be released on Netflix in mid-to-late 2026. Netflix has not announced an official date yet. But, production updates suggest steady progress.

The anthology will feature four films by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Amar Kaushik. Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee are cast in the OTT show.

Maamla Legal Hai season 2 Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 is expected to be released on Netflix in mid-to-late 2026. An official date has not been announced yet, but filming began in May 2025.

Kusha Kapila and Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav join the cast. Ravi Kishan and the main cast return as the story continues courtroom chaos at Patparganj.

Panchayat season 5 Panchayat Season 5 is expected to release on Amazon Prime Video in mid-to-late 2026. The show was renewed soon after Season 4’s huge success in June 2025.

Shooting is likely to begin in early 2026. The new season will explore Sachiv Ji’s career choices, his growing relationship with Rinki, and village politics following the appointment of the new Pradhan.

Gullak season 5 Gullak Season 5 is officially in development and is expected to release in late 2026 on SonyLIV. Filming began in late 2025 though an exact date is still awaited.

The new season will see a cast change, with Vaibhav Raj Gupta (Annu) exiting the show. Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Harsh Mayar return as the Mishra family adjusts to apartment life.

Mirzapur season 4 Mirzapur Season 4 is expected to release in late 2026. Filming reportedly began in January 2026 while a Mirzapur film is also in production.

The main cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi and Rasika Dugal, is set to return. The story will continue the power struggle in Purvanchal after the Season 3 finale.

Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga is expected to release on SonyLIV in early 2026. It is part of the platform’s 2026 content slate.