OTT releases: From Chhaava, Pravinkoodu Shappu to Hacks Season 4 - exciting content to keep an eye for this week

OTT releases this week: Get ready for the most exciting movies and shows this week. In the coming days, Chhaava, Pravinkoodu Shappu, Hacks Season 4 and other big hits will debut on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony LIV, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more.

For cinephiles and picky watchers, a wide range of high-octane thrilling movies and web series are in store, available for streaming on OTT platforms. There is something for everyone featuring varied genres including action-drama, mystery-thriller, horror, sci-fi drama, supernatural drama, historical epic, among others.

Chhaava OTT release date: April 11

OTT platform: Netflix

Laxman Utekar directorial historic drama, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika, is based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Bollywood movie produced by Maddock Films portrays Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai. The story follows Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who bravely fought Aurangze and shows how he was ultimately betrayed in the process.

Chhorii 2 OTT release date: April 11

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The horror and drama Chhorii 2, sequel to 2021 Chhorii, promises a spine-chilling narrative and impactful performances. Vishal Furia directorial takes up the horror and drama to the next level with Nushrratt Bharuccha reprising her role as Sakshi from the first edition. "Sakshi must rescue her seven-year-old daughter from a superstitious cult while fighting societal malpractices and the horror that continues to haunt her and young women around her," IMDb description states.

Pravinkoodu Shappu OTT release date: April 11

OTT platform: Sony LIV, OTTplay Premium

The mystery-thriller Malayalam movie, which did a business ₹1.5 crore gross at the box office on its opening day, will premiere on OTT platform on April 11, almost three months after its release. The highly anticipated Mollywood film starring Basil Joseph was released on January 16. The reveting narrative revolves around a murder mystery set in a village toddy shop. Basil Joseph plays the role of a police inspector ‘Santhosh’ investigating the death of a wealthy man Babu. Unexpected twists unfold as Santhosh delves deep into the case.

Also Read | Chhaava OTT release next week: When and where to watch Vicky Kaushal movie

Doctor Who Season 2 OTT release date: April 12

OTT platform: JioHotstar

The sequel to 2005 Doctor Who, the sci-fi web series features Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra and Ncuti Gatwa as ‘The Doctor.’ Promosing a thrilling adventure, the story uncovers Belinda's return journey to Earth. Faced with enigmatic power, the time-travelling TARDIS crew confronts more terrifying horrors than before.

Hacks Season 4 OTT release date: April 11

OTT platform: JioHotstar

The first episode of Hacks Season 4 kicks off on April 11. The of comedy-drama web series revolves around the professional relationship between a young comedy writer Ava Daniels, played by Hannah Einbinder, and a legendary stand-up comedian Deborah Vance, played by Jean Smart.

Kingston OTT release date: April 13

OTT platform: ZEE5, OTTplay Premium