OTT releases from August 8-10: New movies, web series to binge over this weekend; Salakaar, Maaman, Stolen, more

OTT releases this weekend: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Z5, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioHotstar and Netflix. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Salakaar

Plot: Told across two timelines - 1978 and 2025 - Salakaar delves into the covert world of intelligence, nuclear threats, and unfinished missions. It revolves around the life of Adhir, a deep-cover spy who once thwarted Pakistan's nuclear ambitions, only to face the ghosts of that mission decades later as the National Security Advisor.

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi, Surya Sharma, Ashwath Bhatt, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Janhavi Hardas

Release date: 8 August 2025

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Arabia Kadali

Plot: Arabia Kadali, a gripping, high-stakes web series, captures the despair of confinement, the longing to return home, and the unbreakable spirit of hope. It follows the harrowing journey of fishermen from rival villages who, after inadvertently crossing international borders, are forced to rely on each other when they find themselves imprisoned on foreign soil.

As tensions mount and loyalties are tested, the series promises an emotionally gripping and intense narrative.

Cast: Satya Dev, Anandhi, Nassar, Raghu Babu, Dalip Tahil, Poonam Bajwa, Prabhavathi

Release date: 8 August 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Original Language: Telugu (Available in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada)

Maaman

Plot: A Tamil family drama is centred on Inba, who shares a special bond with his sister Girija and her son, Laddu. Then, a twist causes tension between Inba and his wife.

Cast: Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Swasika

Release date: August 8

OTT platform: Z5

Original Language: Tamil

Stolen - Heist of the Century

Plot: This jaw-dropping documentary film is the ultimate true-life crime caper. It tells the story of the world’s greatest diamond heist.

For the first time, the Antwerp detectives who cracked the case and the alleged criminal mastermind gathered on 17 February 2003 to give a blow-by-blow account of what really happened and reveal the secrets of ‘The Heist of the Century’.

Release date: 8 August 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix