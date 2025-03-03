OTT releases: How to watch Oscar 2025 winning movies online; Anora, Emilia Perez and more

Oscar 2025 celebrated the excellence in movies. Check how to watch the winning movies online in India.

The Brutalist Awards at Oscar 2025: Actor in a Leading Role, Cinematography, Music (Original Score)

Plot: A visionary architect flees postwar Europe to start anew in America. He settles in Pennsylvania, where a wealthy industrialist discovers his talent, giving him a chance to rebuild his career, life and marriage in an unfamiliar land.

Where to watch: Apple TV (for rent)

Emilia Perez Awards at Oscar 2025: Actress in a Supporting Role

Advertisement

Plot: Rita Mora Castro helps cartel leader Juan “Manitas” Del Monte transition into Emilia Perez. Years later, Emilia’s past catches up as Jessi and Gustavo kidnap her for ransom. A deadly confrontation ensues, leaving Emilia, Jessi and Gustavo dead, with Rita surviving.

Where to watch: MUBI

The Substance Awards at Oscar 2025: Makeup and Hairstyling

Plot: Elisabeth, a 50-year-old TV aerobics instructor, is replaced by the youthful Sue, created from a mysterious green serum, “The Substance”. The serum grants beauty but has horrific side effects, with Sue grotesquely emerging from Elisabeth’s spine.

Where to watch: MUBI

Also Read | Dig at Donald Trump at Oscar 2025? Check what Zoe Saldana said

Dune: Part Two Awards at Oscar 2025: Visual Effects, Sound

Plot: Paul Atreides joins the Fremen after House Atreides falls. He embraces their ways, overthrows Emperor Shaddam IV and defeats Feyd-Rautha. Forced into a political marriage with Irulan, he gains power, but Chani rejects his rule and departs on a sandworm.

Advertisement

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Also Read | Oscars 2025: 10 best and wildest moments that stole the show

Anora Awards at Oscar 2025: Picture, Director, Actress in a Leading Role, Writing (Original Screenplay), Film Editing

Plot: Ani, a 23-year-old stripper, meets Vanya, a Russian oligarch’s son, who hires her and impulsively marries her in Las Vegas. His family disapproves, sending henchmen to force an annulment. Ani resists but eventually gives in, realizing Vanya’s immaturity and his family’s power.