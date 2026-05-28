OTT releases in June: Dhurandhar The Revenge, Patriot, Bhooth Bangla, Raja Shivaji

OTT releases in June: With summer nearing its end in several parts of India, June 2026 promises a mix of films and shows across regional languages. From Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri's Maa Behen to Ranveer Singh's highest grosser Dhurandhar The Revenge and Mohanlal-Mammootty's Patriot, the month ensures non-stop action, drama and entertainment from the comfort of your home. Check it out.

Dhurandhar The Revenge

Plot: The film continues the story of the undercover Indian intelligence agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics after Rehman Dakait's death. His quest to avenge the 26/11 attacks goes on while confronting larger threats.

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, Manav Gohil

OTT release date: June 4

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Maa Behen

Plot: A dysfunctional, small-town mother and her daughters discover a dead body in their kitchen. They are forced to frantically cover up the crime without even committing the murder. Watch what happens next.

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga, Ravi Kishan

OTT release date: June 4

OTT platform: Netflix

Made in India: A Titan Story

Plot: “Set in Pre-liberalised India, TITAN is “India’s First Start-up story” where India was at the cusp of an economic & social change. The show follows the journey of Xerxes Desai, who was tasked with reviving Tata Press but he ends up transforming the failing venture by pivoting to a totally new category, watches. Facing bureaucratic hurdles, market challenges, and personal sacrifices, Xerxes’ relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation culminates in the birth of iconic brands like Sonata and the revolutionary Titan Edge, eventually leading to his name becoming the gold standard of Indian ingenuity & resilience,” as per the YouTube trailer.

Cast: Jim Sarbh, Naseeruddin Shah

OTT release date: June 3

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Gullak Season 5

Plot: The slice-of-life comedy-drama by TVF brings back the Mishra family tackling new chaos, work woes, and parenting dilemmas with their signature wit and warmth.

Cast: ameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Sunita Rajwar

OTT release date: June 5

OTT platform: Sony LIV

Brown

Plot: “In Kolkata, a disgraced cop and her junior hunt a serial killer targeting women, while she battles a haunting past and buried guilt,” as per the official synopsis.

Cast: Karisma Kapoor, Surya Sharma, Jisshu U Sengupta, Soni Razdan, Helen Khan, Paresh Pahuja, Ajinkya Deo, Aryann Bhowmik

OTT release date: June 5

OTT platform: Zee5

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2

Plot: A story of heartbreak, power, and politics, the new season explores Kuldeep's emotional and inner struggles. On the other hand, it shows a powerful side of Shanvika as both navigate the complexities of modern relationships in the saga of revenge.

Cast: Sanchita Basu, Dhaval Thakur

OTT release date: June 19

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Patriot

Plot: The film follows a retired intelligence advisor who discovers a powerful, invasive government surveillance system called "Periscope" is being secretly misused by corrupt politicians and tech entrepreneurs for political gains and civilian tracking.

Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathy

OTT release date: June 5

OTT platform: Zee5

Bhooth Bangla

Plot: “When London-returned Arjun Acharya arrives in the sleepy town of Mangalpur to host his sister’s wedding at his newly inherited ancestral palace, he finds himself caught in a whirlwind of terrified locals, bizarre ghostly happenings, and hilarious chaos—until he begins uncovering the shocking truth behind the palace’s centuries-old legend,” as per the official website.

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Asrani Ji, Rajesh Sharma

OTT release date: June 12

OTT platform: Netflix

Raja Shivaji

Plot: The film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who rose against formidable powers to lay the foundation of Swarajya.

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, Genelia Deshmukh.

OTT release date: June 26