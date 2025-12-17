South Indian Cinema OTT releases: From Pharma to Nayanam - check new movies and series to watch online

This week’s streaming lineup features a new batch of Malayalam films and series arriving across OTT platforms. Spanning genres such as heartfelt anthologies, family-centric stories and lighthearted comedies, these fresh releases can be enjoyed on your smartphone, laptop, television or tablet.

Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu releases of the week Pharma Release date: December 19

Streaming platform: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

Story: In his first Malayalam web series, Nivin Pauly steps into the role of KP Vinod, a medical representative navigating the cutthroat pharmaceutical sector. Beginning his journey on uncertain footing as he works to advance his career, Vinod’s path shifts dramatically when he uncovers unethical practices within the industry and decides to challenge powerful corporate forces.

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse Release date: December 19, 2025

Streaming platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

Mammootty returns to the screen as a detective who initially sets out to solve what appears to be a straightforward case — tracing the owner of a lost woman’s purse. The investigation soon unravels unexpected clues, drawing him into a far darker and more dangerous crime. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon in his Malayalam directorial debut, the film took several months after its January 2025 theatrical release to secure an OTT platform.

Heartiley Battery Release date: December 16

Streaming platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

The newly released Tamil series Heartiley Battery blends romance with touches of fantasy. Spanning six episodes, the story centres on Sofia, a science lover who approaches romance through logic and reason. Her beliefs are put to the test when she crosses paths with a comic artist who champions traditional, old-fashioned love. The cast includes Guru Lakshman, Padine Kumar and Sumithra Devi.

Nayanam Release date: December 19

Streaming platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

This Telugu thriller centres on Dr Nayan, an ophthalmologist who offers free eye check-ups to those in need. However, appearances are deceptive, and it soon emerges that he is exploiting technology to intrude into his patients’ private lives. The series marks Varun Sandesh’s OTT debut and aims to go beyond the conventions of a typical thriller.

Raju Weds Rambai Release date: December 18

Streaming platform: ETV Win (OTTplay Premium)

This Telugu romantic drama chronicles the love story of Raju, a local musician, and Rambai, a college student. Their relationship faces resistance when Rambai’s father refuses to approve the match, insisting she marry a government employee instead. Inspired by a real-life story from Telangana, the film enjoyed a respectable theatrical run and stars Akhil Uddemari, Tejaswini Rao and Chaitu Jonnalagadda in lead roles.

Premante Release date: December 19

Streaming platform: Netflix

Another Telugu film explores the life of a married couple whose seemingly strong and happy relationship starts to unravel when the wife grows suspicious of her husband’s business dealings. The film stars Priyadarshi and Anandhi, with supporting performances from well-known actors including Vennela Kishore.

Divya Drushti Release date: December 19

Streaming platform: Sun NXT (OTTplay Premium)