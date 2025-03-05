Women’s Day 2025 will be celebrated on March 8. MUBI India is celebrated the day with OTT releases of women-centric movies. Take a look.

Working Girls Story: Lizzie Borden’s Working Girls, winner of the Special Jury Prize at the 1987 Sundance Film Festival, presents sex work without judgment. The story follows Molly, a photographer who works part-time at a Manhattan brothel. As she navigates clients, relationships with coworkers and the demands of an ambitious boss, she struggles to maintain her identity in a business that often tries to define her.

Cast: Louise Smith, Ellen McElduff, Amanda Goodwin

OTT Release Date: March 1

Muse Story: Oscar-winning Polish filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski (Ida, Cold War) ventures into short films with Muse. The six-minute silent film captures the essence of early cinema. Shot in Pawlikowski’s signature black-and-white style, the story unfolds in a sunlit Greek villa.

As a musician plays the piano, his companion is inspired to dance and transform through different personas, responding to the melodies. The film builds to a striking crescendo of music and movement, offering a visually poetic experience without dialogue.

Cast: Malgosia Bela

OTT Release Date: March 9

A Handbag's Untold Story Story: Originally titled Autobiografia di una Borsetta, Joanna Hogg’s short film in Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales series features a handbag as the protagonist. The film explores identity and memory through the bag’s journey.

It begins with a worn-out Miu Miu Wander bag in a Tuscan valley, narrating its life story. Once stolen by a girl’s boyfriend, the bag’s fate spirals, falling into the hands of a gang and witnessing a murder. Blurring the line between object and experience, the film portrays the bag as a silent observer of human lives.

OTT Release Date: March 21

