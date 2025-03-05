OTT releases in March: MUBI India celebrates Women’s Day 2025 with new movies

MUBI India celebrates Women’s Day 2025 with women-centric OTT movie releases. Notable films include 'Lizzie Borden’s Working Girls', 'Muse' by Pawel Pawlikowski, and Joanna Hogg’s short film about a handbag's journey.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated5 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST
Advertisement
OTT releases in March: MUBI India celebrates Women’s Day 2025 with new movies(Screengrab from YouTube/Janus Films)

Women’s Day 2025 will be celebrated on March 8. MUBI India is celebrated the day with OTT releases of women-centric movies. Take a look.

Working Girls

Story: Lizzie Borden’s Working Girls, winner of the Special Jury Prize at the 1987 Sundance Film Festival, presents sex work without judgment. The story follows Molly, a photographer who works part-time at a Manhattan brothel. As she navigates clients, relationships with coworkers and the demands of an ambitious boss, she struggles to maintain her identity in a business that often tries to define her.

Advertisement

Cast: Louise Smith, Ellen McElduff, Amanda Goodwin

OTT Release Date: March 1

Also Read | No Other Land OTT release: When and where to watch the Oscar-winning documentary

Muse

Story: Oscar-winning Polish filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski (Ida, Cold War) ventures into short films with Muse. The six-minute silent film captures the essence of early cinema. Shot in Pawlikowski’s signature black-and-white style, the story unfolds in a sunlit Greek villa.

As a musician plays the piano, his companion is inspired to dance and transform through different personas, responding to the melodies. The film builds to a striking crescendo of music and movement, offering a visually poetic experience without dialogue.

Cast: Malgosia Bela

OTT Release Date: March 9

Also Read | Rekhachithram set for OTT release after box-office success

A Handbag's Untold Story

Story: Originally titled Autobiografia di una Borsetta, Joanna Hogg’s short film in Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales series features a handbag as the protagonist. The film explores identity and memory through the bag’s journey.

Advertisement

It begins with a worn-out Miu Miu Wander bag in a Tuscan valley, narrating its life story. Once stolen by a girl’s boyfriend, the bag’s fate spirals, falling into the hands of a gang and witnessing a murder. Blurring the line between object and experience, the film portrays the bag as a silent observer of human lives.

OTT Release Date: March 21

Also Read | Anora OTT release date: How to watch Oscar 2025 Best Picture winner

MUBI offers a yearly subscription of 1,999, which comes to 166.58 per month. The monthly subscription is for 299.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentOTT releases in March: MUBI India celebrates Women’s Day 2025 with new movies
First Published:5 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App