OTT releases in September: Shows and movies coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+ and other platforms

OTT releases in September: The summer may be ending with the Labor Day weekend, but for entertainment lovers, September is nothing less than a month-long party. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ are set to bring new content of all genres. Be it the conclusion of Wednesday Season 2 or the premiere of Only Murders in the Building Season 5, there are several shows for viewers to binge-watch.
Here is a list of the biggest shows and movies coming to streaming platforms like Hulu, Prime Video and Netflix in September, as per The Wrap.
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2
Countdown: Canelo v Crawford
Pokémon Concierge Season 1 Part 2
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
aka Charlie Sheen (2025)
Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (Netflix Live Event)
Call the Midwife Series 14
Alice in Borderland Season 3
House of Guinness
Wayward
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
Idiocracy (2006)
Sweet Home Alabama (2002)
Lilo & Stitch (2025)
Reminder
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – Premieres Live at 8/7c
Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 6)
The Simpsons (Season 36)
Only Murders in the Building: Three-episode Season 5 premiere
Jeopardy: Season 42 Premiere
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Drumline (2002)
I Don’t Understand You (2024)
Doc: Season 2 Premiere
FX’s The Lowdown: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Murder in a Small Town: Season 2 Premiere
Hell’s Kitchen: Season 24 Premiere
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 4 Premiere
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
The Man in My Basement: Film Premiere
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call En Español (2016)
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)
Dragon Ball Z Battle of Gods (2013)
Bobby’s Triple Threat Season 4 (FOOD Network)
Guy’s Grocery Games Season 39 (FOOD Network)
Modern Warfare 2.0 Season 1 (Science)
Billionaire Boys Club (CNN Original)
The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
American Prince: JFK Jr. (CNN Original)
The Kim Kardashian Heist (w/t) Season 1 (discovery+)
Seeking Sister Wife Season 6 (TLC)
The Devil Is Busy (HBO Original)
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Sports Betting: America’s Biggest Gamble (CNN Original)
Hustlers Gamblers Crooks Season 2 (Discovery)
Easter Sunday
Ninjago Dragons Rising Season 3
The Paper
Downton Abbey Celebrates the Grand Finale
Below Deck Season 12 — Finale
Love Island Games Season 2 — Premiere
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6 — Premiere
Brilliant Minds Season 2 — Premiere
Late Night with Seth Meyers Season 13 — Premiere
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 13 – Premiere
The Voice Season 28 — Premiere
Law & Order, Season 25 – Premiere
Black Bag (2025)
Novocaine (2025)
Tommy’s Honour (2017)
Love Hurts (2025)
Trolls Band Together (2023)
The Good Place Seasons 1–4 (2016)
