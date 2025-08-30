OTT releases in September: Shows and movies coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+ and other platforms

OTT releases in September: The summer may be ending with the Labor Day weekend, but for entertainment lovers, September is nothing less than a month-long party. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ are set to bring new content of all genres. Be it the conclusion of Wednesday Season 2 or the premiere of Only Murders in the Building Season 5, there are several shows for viewers to binge-watch.

Here is a list of the biggest shows and movies coming to streaming platforms like Hulu, Prime Video and Netflix in September, as per The Wrap.

Netflix September 3 Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

September 4 Countdown: Canelo v Crawford

Pokémon Concierge Season 1 Part 2

September 7 The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

September 10 aka Charlie Sheen (2025)

September 13 Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (Netflix Live Event)

September 15 Call the Midwife Series 14

September 25 Alice in Borderland Season 3

House of Guinness

Wayward

September 28 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Idiocracy (2006)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Disney+ Wednesday, September 3 Lilo & Stitch (2025)

Reminder

Tuesday, September 16 Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – Premieres Live at 8/7c

Sunday, September 28 Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 6)

The Simpsons (Season 36)

Hulu Tuesday, September 9 Only Murders in the Building: Three-episode Season 5 premiere

Jeopardy: Season 42 Premiere

Friday, September 12 Dead Poets Society (1989)

Drumline (2002)

I Don’t Understand You (2024)

Wednesday, September 24 Doc: Season 2 Premiere

FX’s The Lowdown: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Murder in a Small Town: Season 2 Premiere

Friday, September 26 Hell’s Kitchen: Season 24 Premiere

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 4 Premiere

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

The Man in My Basement: Film Premiere

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call En Español (2016)

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)

Dragon Ball Z Battle of Gods (2013)

HBO Max September 3 Bobby’s Triple Threat Season 4 (FOOD Network)

Guy’s Grocery Games Season 39 (FOOD Network)

Modern Warfare 2.0 Season 1 (Science)

September 4 Billionaire Boys Club (CNN Original)

The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

September 23 American Prince: JFK Jr. (CNN Original)

The Kim Kardashian Heist (w/t) Season 1 (discovery+)

Seeking Sister Wife Season 6 (TLC)

The Devil Is Busy (HBO Original)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Sports Betting: America’s Biggest Gamble (CNN Original)

September 24 Hustlers Gamblers Crooks Season 2 (Discovery)

Peacock September 4 Easter Sunday

Ninjago Dragons Rising Season 3

The Paper

September 11 Downton Abbey Celebrates the Grand Finale

September 16 Below Deck Season 12 — Finale

Love Island Games Season 2 — Premiere

September 17 The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6 — Premiere

September 23 Brilliant Minds Season 2 — Premiere

Late Night with Seth Meyers Season 13 — Premiere

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 13 – Premiere

The Voice Season 28 — Premiere

September 26 Law & Order, Season 25 – Premiere

Prime Video September 5 Black Bag (2025)

September 12 Novocaine (2025)

September 14 Tommy’s Honour (2017)

September 19 Love Hurts (2025)

Trolls Band Together (2023)

September 26 The Good Place Seasons 1–⁠4 (2016)

FAQs What are some of the titles coming to Netflix in September? Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, House of Guinness and Wayward will air on the streaming platform.

When will Only Murders in the Building Season 5 premiere? The three-part premiere will air on Hulu on September 9.

What are some of the movies coming to Prime Video in September? Titles include Love Hurts, Novocaine and Black Bag.