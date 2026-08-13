OTT releases this Friday: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Cocktail 2, Aakhri Sawal and others on Netflix, Zee5 and more

OTT releases this Friday: Starting from 14 August, a list of new films and series will be marking their much-awaited debut online. From Kangana Ranaut's latest film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata getting a second change on OTT to Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2, several films will be streaming across OTT platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, JioHostar and more in India. Check plot, cast, release date and more to finalise your watchlist for this Friday.
Plot: Inspired by the true events of the 2008 Mumbai 26/11 terrorist attacks, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata brings the story of doctors, nurses and hospital staff who protected the patients at Cama Hospital.
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Esha Dey, Prasad Oak, Sayaji Shinde, Amruta Namdev, Priya Berde, Zahid Khan, Aditya Mishra, Sushama Deshpande, Sunil Kumar Palwal, Yogesh Kelkar, Vitthal Kale, Vijay Gokhale, Yashodhan Mavlankar, Jayshree Mehta, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Agashe
OTT platform: ZEE5
OTT release date: 14 August
Plot: Spiritual sequel to Homi Adajania’s 2012 film starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, Cocktail 2 introduces a new trio--Kunal, Diya and Ally. It follows the story of Kunal and Diya who are a live-in couple of almost a decade and do not believe in marriage. As insecurity strikes, Diya seeks help from her free-spirited friend Ally to test Kunal's loyalty. Watch what happens next in their messy, chaotic love triangle set in Italy.
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: August 14
Plot: A young and volatile scholar named Vicky challenges his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni, after his research thesis critical of the RSS gets rejected by the professor, sparking a nationwide debate.
Cast: Namashi Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt
OTT platform: Lionsgate Play
OTT release date: August 14
Plot: A 15-year-old theatre student finally gets her big break as the lead in a school musical. However, her happiness is short-lived as she finds out that her mother’s cancer has returned.
“Sophie Birenbaum is ready for the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical — until she's suddenly facing more drama at home than on the stage,” reads the title card of the movie.
Cast: Sunny Sandler, Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 14 August
Plot: “To keep their youngest brother alive, an idealistic state prosecutor is forced to become a double agent in her imprisoned older brother's gang,” the official title card of the film reads.
Cast: Nqobile Nunu K.H., Given Stuurman, Tony Kgoroge
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: August 14
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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