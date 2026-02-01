OTT releases this month: New movies, web series to watch in February; Raja Saab, Parasakthi, Conjuring Last Rites, more

This month, a number of popular web series will return with new seasons. At the same time, new shows and movies will be released. Let’s take a look:
Plot: A high school boy, Toru Kamiya, starts a fake relationship to stop bullying. He falls in love with Maori Hino, who forgets each day due to amnesia. Using her diary, Toru tries to give her happiness, even knowing she will forget him.
Cast: Shunsuke Michieda, Riko Fukumoto, Kotone Furukawa
Platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 3 February
Plot: A hunter pursues evil spirits and a secret ancient cult behind his family’s pain. Danger grows, and he races to save his younger sister from a deadly supernatural curse in time.
Cast: Nadech Kugimiya, Denise Jelilcha Kapaun, Rattanawadee Wongthong
Platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 4 February
Plot: Based on Michael Connelly’s novel, the season shows defence lawyer Mickey Haller jailed after a body is found in his car. He is forced to fight murder charges and uncover the culprit from prison.
Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton
Platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 5 February
Plot: Raju travels to his ancestral village to help his grandmother. He uncovers a haunted mansion where his missing grandfather has turned supernatural. It forces him to face dark family secrets, betrayal and greed.
Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan
Platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: 6 February
Plot: The political drama explores Tamil Nadu’s anti-Hindi agitation in the mid-1960s. It follows three siblings, whose lives are shaped by cultural identity and political upheaval.
Cast: Aravind Akash, Shalin Zoya, Thalaivasal Vijay
Platform: ZEE5
OTT release date: 7 February
Plot: It is again set against the familiar, misty backdrop of Punjab. Sub-inspector Garundi returns to solve a new, harrowing mystery. Fresh crime forces the police to peel back layers of secrets in a tight-knit community.
Cast: Barun Sobti, Mona Singh, Harleen Sethi
Platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 11 February
Plot: Season 2 follows Alex Cross as he tracks a vigilante killing billionaires. With elite victims mounting, Cross enters a dangerous cat-and-mouse chase.
Cast: Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
OTT release date: 11 February
Plot: Set in Istanbul, the story follows Kemal, a wealthy man obsessed with Fusun. His unreturned love drives him to collect objects linked to her. His personal heartbreak becomes a museum of memories.
Cast: Selahattin Paşalı, Eylul Lize Kandemir, Oya Unustası
Platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 13 February
Plot: Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren return for a final case. They face a malevolent force that haunts their careers. They risk everything to save a young family and end the franchise’s dark legacy once and for all.
Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Taissa Farmiga.
Platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: 13 February
Plot: Peter Sutherland travels to Istanbul. He is drawn into a dangerous international conspiracy. Hunted by powerful enemies, he must survive a world of espionage to stop a plot that threatens global security.
Cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Amanda Warren
Platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 19 February
Plot: Five years later, Hannah and Bailey try to rebuild their lives. But, fresh clues about Owen’s disappearance emerge. It pulls them back into hidden secrets. Dangerous people are still searching for him today.
Cast: Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Platform: Apple TV+
OTT release date: 20 February
Plot: A former pirate is forced back into violence as her past resurfaces. She fights to protect her family while evading ruthless enemies across the islands alone.
Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
OTT release date: 25 February
Plot: The season ends Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek’s Cinderella-style romance. They continue to struggle against class barriers before they finally achieve a hard-earned happy ending.
Cast: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Nicola Coughlan
Platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 26 February
