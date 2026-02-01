OTT releases this month: New movies, web series to watch in February; Raja Saab, Parasakthi, Conjuring Last Rites, more

This month, a number of popular web series will return with new seasons. At the same time, new shows and movies will be released. Let’s take a look:

Even If This Love Disappears Tonight Plot: A high school boy, Toru Kamiya, starts a fake relationship to stop bullying. He falls in love with Maori Hino, who forgets each day due to amnesia. Using her diary, Toru tries to give her happiness, even knowing she will forget him.

Cast: Shunsuke Michieda, Riko Fukumoto, Kotone Furukawa

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 3 February

Death Whisperer 3 Plot: A hunter pursues evil spirits and a secret ancient cult behind his family’s pain. Danger grows, and he races to save his younger sister from a deadly supernatural curse in time.

Cast: Nadech Kugimiya, Denise Jelilcha Kapaun, Rattanawadee Wongthong

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 4 February

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Plot: Based on Michael Connelly’s novel, the season shows defence lawyer Mickey Haller jailed after a body is found in his car. He is forced to fight murder charges and uncover the culprit from prison.

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 5 February

The Raja Saab Plot: Raju travels to his ancestral village to help his grandmother. He uncovers a haunted mansion where his missing grandfather has turned supernatural. It forces him to face dark family secrets, betrayal and greed.

Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan

Platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: 6 February

Parasakthi Plot: The political drama explores Tamil Nadu’s anti-Hindi agitation in the mid-1960s. It follows three siblings, whose lives are shaped by cultural identity and political upheaval.

Cast: Aravind Akash, Shalin Zoya, Thalaivasal Vijay

Platform: ZEE5

OTT release date: 7 February

Kohrra Season 2 Plot: It is again set against the familiar, misty backdrop of Punjab. Sub-inspector Garundi returns to solve a new, harrowing mystery. Fresh crime forces the police to peel back layers of secrets in a tight-knit community.

Cast: Barun Sobti, Mona Singh, Harleen Sethi

OTT release date: 11 February

Cross Season 2 Plot: Season 2 follows Alex Cross as he tracks a vigilante killing billionaires. With elite victims mounting, Cross enters a dangerous cat-and-mouse chase.

Cast: Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: 11 February

The Museum of Innocence Plot: Set in Istanbul, the story follows Kemal, a wealthy man obsessed with Fusun. His unreturned love drives him to collect objects linked to her. His personal heartbreak becomes a museum of memories.

Cast: Selahattin Paşalı, Eylul Lize Kandemir, Oya Unustası

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 13 February

The Conjuring: Last Rites Plot: Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren return for a final case. They face a malevolent force that haunts their careers. They risk everything to save a young family and end the franchise’s dark legacy once and for all.

Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Taissa Farmiga.

Platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: 13 February

The Night Agent Season 3 Plot: Peter Sutherland travels to Istanbul. He is drawn into a dangerous international conspiracy. Hunted by powerful enemies, he must survive a world of espionage to stop a plot that threatens global security.

Cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Amanda Warren

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 19 February

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 Plot: Five years later, Hannah and Bailey try to rebuild their lives. But, fresh clues about Owen’s disappearance emerge. It pulls them back into hidden secrets. Dangerous people are still searching for him today.

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Platform: Apple TV+

OTT release date: 20 February

The Bluff Plot: A former pirate is forced back into violence as her past resurfaces. She fights to protect her family while evading ruthless enemies across the islands alone.

Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: 25 February

Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2 Plot: The season ends Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek’s Cinderella-style romance. They continue to struggle against class barriers before they finally achieve a hard-earned happy ending.

Cast: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Nicola Coughlan

Platform: Netflix