OTT releases this week: 120 Bahadur, Taskaree, Mastiii 4 and more on Netflix, ZEE5 and more

New releases across English, Hindi and regional languages are all set to stream online. From Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur to Emraan Hashmi's Taskaree, check out a list of OTT originals and non-originals on platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and more, starting from 12th January 2026 to 18th January 2026.

The Rip

Story: A team of Miami cops find millions in cash inside a run-down stash house, questioning everything.

Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun

Release date: 16 January 2026

OTT platform: Netflix

Kalamkaval

Story: A routine inquiry by cops in a quiet village of Kottayikonam unveils a series of minor clues towards some long-pending cases that have remained unresolved for years.

Cast: Mammootty, Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran

Release date: 16 January 2026

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Bha.Bha. Ba

Story: The story revolves around a man who kidnaps the Chief Minister to seek revenge and deliver justice, leading to chaotic events.

Cast: Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Baiju Santhosh

Release date: 16 January 2026

OTT platform: ZEE5

Bank Of Bhagyalakshmi

Story: A satirical thriller set against the backdrop of an election in rural Karnataka, the story follows a group of five amateur thieves who set out on a mission to loot a bank which is rumoured to be stashing crores of black money.

Cast: Dheekshith Shetty and Brinda Acharya

Release date: 12 January 2026

OTT platform: Zee5

120 Bahadur

Story: Based on the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, the film focuses on Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who held a strategic mountain pass in Ladakh against a staggering onslaught of 3,000 Chinese troops.

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, Vivan Bhatena, Ankit Siwach, Eijaz Khan

Release date: 16 January 2026

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Taskaree - The Smuggler’s Web

Story: The story follows a Superintendent and his elite Mumbai Customs task force as they set out to bring down a global smuggling syndicate headed by an elusive kingpin.

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar

Release date: 14 January 2026

OTT platform: Netflix

Mastiii 4

Story: In a twist of events, the husbands assume their wives are having affairs, unleashing a chain reaction of miscommunication, chases, comedy and drama.

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Elnaaz Norouzi

Release date: 16 January 2026