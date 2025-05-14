OTT releases this week: Bhool Chuk Maaf, Dear Hongrang and Maranamass — check list of new movies, web series to watch

OTT releases this week: Looking for something new to watch this weekend? Several fresh movies and web series are dropping on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and SonyLIV. Here's a quick look at what's streaming.

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a science fiction comedy film helmed by Karan Sharma. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios, the film was set to hit theatres on May 9 but was delayed due to the India-Pakistan conflict. The film also features Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles.

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa

Genre: Science fiction romantic comedy

OTT release: Prime Video

Release Date: May 16, 2025

Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate.

This upcoming Indian musical drama features Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez in the main roles. The show is directed by Abhishek Sharma and will be streaming on JioHotstar.

Cast: Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jacqueline Fernandez

Genre: Musical drama

OTT release: JioHotstar

Release Date: May 16, 2025

Dear Hongrang

This historical Korean drama features actors Lee Jae-wook and Jo Bo-ah in the main roles. Jae-yi, played by Bo-ah, is searching for Hong-rang, her half-brother. When 12 years later, Hong-rang (played by Jae-wook) returns, it falls upon Jae-yi to find out who the man truly is. The show will start streaming on Netflix from May 16.

Cast: Lee Jae-wook, Jo Bo-ah

Genre: Historical K-drama

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: May 16, 2025

Love, Death and Robots Volume 4

The animated series consists of a collection of short films, produced by different casts and crews, though some episodes have some overlap in certain crew members. The series title refers to each episode's thematic connection to one or more of the three titular subjects.

Cast: Red Hot Chilli Peppers, John Boyega, Kevin Hart, Dan Stevens

Genre: Adult animation

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: May 15, 2025

Overcompensating

Created by Benito Skinner, the upcoming comedy show also features the Skinner in the main role as a former football player who is facing trouble with his sexuality. He becomes friends with an outsider to be able to fit in.

Cast: Benito Skinner, Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco\

Genre: Comedy

Ott release: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: May 15, 2025

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

With rare footage and interviews from CIA insiders, this documentary series takes you through the dramatic search for Osama bin Laden.

Genre: Documentary

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: May 14, 2025

Maranamass

Maranamass is debutant director Sivaprasad's fun take on the infamous serial killer Ripper. Featuring Basil Joseph in the lead, the film is bankrolled by Tovino and Tingston Thomas.

Cast: Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, Babu Antony

Genre: Black Comedy

OTT release: SonyLIV