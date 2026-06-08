OTT releases this week: Bhooth Bangla, Raakh, Maa Hai Na, Every Year After and more on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

OTT releases this week: This week several new releases across Hindi, English and regional languages will be streaming online on platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more. From Ali Fazal's Raakh to Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla and more, here's what to watch, starting from June 8. Check it out.

Outlast: The Jungle

Plot: 16 strangers compete with each other team to survive and finish the game. However, no one can win alone. All players must finish as a team to take home the $1 million prize which will be divided among the team members. The trailer reads: “In this ultimate survival game, the contestants must outlast not only the jungle and its elements but also the psychological and social challenges posed by their fellow competitors. As alliances shift and strategies evolve, the question remains: who will have the resilience, cunning, and teamwork necessary to claim the million-dollar prize and emerge victorious from the depths of the Panamanian jungle?”

Cast:

OTT release date: June 10

OTT platform: Netflix

Raakh

Plot: Raakh is a haunting crime investigation that begins with the disappearance and murder of two teenagers in Delhi. Set in 1978, when such brutality was rare and shocking, the series follows the relentless manhunt launched to track down the killers while exploring the disturbing psyche of the men behind the crime.

Cast: Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir, Rakesh Bedi, Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya

OTT release date: June 12

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Every Year After

Plot: Adapted from Carley Fortune's novel Every Summer After, Every Year After alternates between a present-day timeline and a series of flashbacks from summer. It follows how two childhood friends eventually fall for each other.

Cast: Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett

OTT release date: June 10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bhooth Bangla

Plot: Bhoot Bangla revolves around siblings Arjun who inherits his late mother's ancestral palace in Mangalpur. Despite warnings from local about "Vadhusur"—an immortal demon who abducts and murders newlywed brides on their wedding night, Arjun hosts his sister Meera’s wedding at the haveli.

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Asrani, Wamiqa Gabbi

OTT release date: June 12

OTT platform: Netflix

Dridam

Plot: Dridam follows the story of Vijay Radhakrishnan, a young police officer who joins the force expecting a quiet and peaceful posting. However, his life turns upside down when human remains are found on a private property leading to a tense murder investigation. Vijay must navigate immense pressure from the public, media, and his own department to solve his first case.

Cast: Shane Nigam

OTT release date: June 12

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Maa Hai Na

Plot: “A lively cooking reality show where Gen Z celebrities team up with their mothers, blending chaos, love and tradition as they compete, discovering that growth, like good food, takes time,” as per the official synopsis.

Cast: Shilpa Shetty, Tanya Mittal, Ali Asgar

OTT release date: june 12